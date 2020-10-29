Sports Desk: UNM’s Jordan Kress cleared to play football

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Football is set to play San Jose State on Saturday. The team heard good news on Monday, as UNM’s best returning wide receiver Jordan Kress was cleared to play.

Kress tested positive for COVID-19 back in July and later he was diagnosed with Myocarditis, a condition that causes swelling of the heart. This condition could have come after he contracted COVID-19 but Kress says that he had issues in the past as well.

“They did not say that it directly came from COVID, as Myocarditis, say you have the flu or cough or something, as your heart begins to pump harder like when you are sick and you are working out, it will enlarge to keep the blood pumping at the normal pace. With me, I have sickle cell so I had a problem with that and they just had to make sure to check everything was right,” said Kress.

A lot of collegiate athletes decided to opt out this year, but Kress said that was never an option. “I want to get, you know as many college games as I can in, and if that means I can get in an extra third year here, let’s do it. There are a lot of great things going on here and there are a lot of great things going on for myself here. I can’t thank enough for the coaching staff, Danny and all [sic] them, there is a lot changing and I like a lot of it going in the right way,” said Kress.

Kress is cleared to play but is expected to see limited time on Saturday. Head Coach Danny Gonzales was just happy to hear that Kress would be available. “I think Jordan, he is one of the seniors on my leadership group. I think he is a great example to young guys on how we want them to practice, how we want them to play, and he’s got the right mindset both physical and mentally. He’s got an opportunity to have a great year,” said Gonzales.

UNM versus San Jose State is Saturday at 5 p.m. on FOX Sports 1.

Sticking with football, UNM Offensive Lineman Teton Saltes said talking with Tim Tebow was a special moment and he got along with Tebow quite well but it was even more important for Saltes that he had the chance to spread awareness on National Mentoring Day.

“To be able to do that with Tim Tebow and to have that many people watching and listening. It was special to me and it was special to my family. The reason I am that way I am is because of my family and so for them to be able to see their work that they have invested into me come into fruition, it was a special moment,” said Saltes.

Meanwhile, two New Mexico United players heard some good news on Wednesday, as they were named to USL Championship All-League Teams. Kalen Ryden earned top honors, as New Mexico United’s newcomer and as the defender to the Championship All-League First Team. Ryden recorded 63 clearances, 78 recoveries, and 26 interceptions in the team’s 17 road game season.

Former Lobo and now New Mexico United midfielder Chris Wehan was also named to the Championship All-League 2nd Team on Wednesday. Wehan recorded seven goals and five assists in his 2020 campaign, this also marks the second time in his career that he has earned an All-League selection.

Now let’s finish with the Orange and Blue report, as Taylor Brooks gives an update on the Denver Broncos, after a tough loss to Kansas City.

A lot of Broncos fans are still scratching their heads after the Broncos offensive performance on Sunday against the Chiefs. It stemmed from no flow from the rush to the passing game. Drew Lock didn’t help in that sense considering he threw two interceptions, but everyone knows the offense must be better, and Lock is taking full responsibility.

“I could have done a lot better of a job on Sunday—complete easy passes, work through my progressions better, trust our o-line a little more, and that’s fully my plan this week. I’m excited to go do that,” said Lock.

This isn’t the first time Lock has been a rut that comes along with criticism.

“When you play quarterback, you are going to get criticized regardless. I’ve been criticized plenty of times at the University of Missouri. It just is what it is. It’s what we signed up to do, but this is also what we love to do. Part of the time it’s the people that criticize that can’t be out here doing what we’re doing anyways,” said Lock.

Like Lock, Coach Fangio wants to see change offensively as the Broncos are 28th in the league averaging 322 yards per game.

“I’d like to see us be an efficient offense. We’ve turned it over too much lately. I’d like to see us be more successful in the passing game with more positive plays and be able to have a good mix of run and pass,” said Vic Fangio.

Missing two games doesn’t help Drew Lock as he ranks last in the NFL in touchdowns and passing yards, but this is his team and the Broncos believe in him.