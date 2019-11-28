Sports Desk: UNM XC honors success; Trae Hall ready to make first start as a Lobo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo women’s cross country celebrated their success Wednesday in a ceremony at Dreamstyle Arena. The Lobos, who prior to this year’s NCAA Championships had won two of the last three titles.

They finished fourth this season and have finished in the top ten each of the last ten years. That is the longest active streak.

Junior Weini Kelati won the main race and became a national champion after getting edged out in the final race last season.

“To be honest, I almost cried in the middle of the race because what was going through my head was losing the last minute from last year was kind of like on my head,” said Kelati. “I said, this is the moment to get it and just like lead my self to work hard until the end, but at the same time when I know I am getting it, it was so emotional.”

Saturday Bob Davie will coach his last game as Lobos coach, 21 seniors will say goodbye, and redshirt-freshman Trae Hall will get his first start under center. Hall will go into Saturday’s game against Utah State as the only UNM quarterback on scholarship available for the game.

“I feel really blessed to have this opportunity to come out,” said Hall. “I really want to go out there and play for the seniors tonight. It’s their last game. I want them to get a win to end the season.”

The Lobos are trying to end a seven-game losing streak and send the seniors out with a win. Game time against Utah State Saturday is 2 p.m.

The New Mexico Bowl is holding a ticket giveaway on the Fox New Mexico website. Fifty families will get a shot at winning a family five-pack of tickets for the December 21 game at Dreamstyle Stadium.

Elsewhere, the New Mexico State Aggies men’s basketball fell short in their attempt to win the Cayman Islands Classic Wednesday. The Aggies were nipped by the Patriots of George Mason 68-64. The loss dropped the Aggies to 4-4 on the season. George Mason improved to 8-1.

For a third straight season, Lobos outside hitter Lauren Twitty has All-Conference recognition. Twitty was named Mountain West honorable mention Wednesday.