ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo sophomore receiver Luke Wysong is one of 52 players in the country added to the Pail Hornung award watch list. The award recognizes the most versatile player in major college football, and Wysong is glad to put New Mexican talent on the map.

“It’s good to finally see some New Mexico kids finally get some recognition because we can play, but I feel like we get overlooked sometimes,” Wysong said. “It’s cool to see local kids I’ve grown up with and had some similar high school experiences get the same amount of love.”

Meanwhile, NMSU defensive back and Michigan transfer Andre Seldon hopes to turn the Aggies defense around. Out of 130 qualifying teams last season, New Mexico State finished 128 in pass yards allowed per game.

“I get to do a lot of different things on the field and show my different abilities in my skill set,” Seldon said. “In the fall, we’re just going to try to elevate things and mature my skill set. You know, we’re just trying to take things one week at a time, but each team that we play, you know, we’re trying to win. We’re not trying to lay down for nobody. We’re just ready for the season to start, ready to prove everybody wrong.”

In other news, former Miss New Mexico USA Kamryn Blackwood is making a name for herself on the pickleball court. After only playing for a little over a a year, Blackwood is already the top ranked player in the southwest and in top 50 in the world, however she came into the sport almost by accident.

“I was just seeing these pickleball courts pop up everywhere and I’m like hey if this is what I can do to make money during the pandemic, this is what I have to do. Like lets gamble this out and see if I can’t make something of myself in this new sport that’s just taking off.”

Also, members of the Rio Grande baseball team received the Angelo Garcia Memorial Scholarship on Thursday. The scholarship honors the late Garcia who played third base for the Ravens.

“I’ve always wanted to go to college and play baseball,” said scholarship recipient Antonio Carmona. “So, now that I’m here I have the chance to do that which is a great achievement to me.”