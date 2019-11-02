Sports Desk: UNM Women’s Cross Country are MW champions a 12th straight time

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM women’s cross country team has done it again. Friday, the Lobos put a 12th straight Mountain West title on their resume by dominating the field, winning by over 20 points as a team.

Defending 6K champion and Lobo junior Weini Kelati won the race again, outpacing the rest of the field by 49 seconds. Her 19:11:2 winning time beat the old Mountain West record by 26 seconds.

“Our plan was to come here and show up as always,” said Kelati. “I know we had a couple of hard times in the past race, but this meet doesn’t define us. We are coming stronger.”

Bob Davie and his New Mexico Lobo football team have lost five straight games and currently hold a 2-6 record.

“I just want to win a game for these kids and everybody…hell, for you guys,” said Davie. “I’d like to come here and talk about, ‘hey, we just won a game.’ Let’s be honest, you’d like to sit here and ask questions about us winning a game.”

The Lobos are at Nevada on Saturday. The Wolfpack has a 4-4 record but has lost two straight games.

State soccer first round started Friday. In boys’ action, Chaparral and Hope Christian picked up victories. On the girls’ side of the field, Eldorado defeated Sandia 3-2.

It’s win and get into the Mountain West Tournament for Heather Dyche and her Lobo soccer team. The Lobos are facing San Diego State and are also hosting senior night, saying goodbye to Jessie Hix and Jill Olguin.

“To honor Jill and Jessie is going to be emotional and hard,” said Dyche. “They’re the first two that have been with me all four years that we recruited, so it’s emotional. It’s hard, it’s hard to lose those two and see them move on. It’s also they’re graduating and have big futures. I’m happy for them in that respect.”

Game time is 7:30 p.m. at the UNM Soccer Complex.

New Mexico United forward Devon Sandoval is taking care of himself after taking care of his team during a long season.

“My immediate goal is just to let my body recover, get 100 percent and get healthy and strong, just get that base,” said Sandoval. “Off the field, I think Chris Wehan and me are going to put on another camp and hopefully grow that.”

The second season for New Mexico United starts in March.

Rob Duran Jr. hopes to fight on a consistent basis in New Mexico. He hopes the community embraces him for who he is as he tries to make a name for himself in the shadow of his Hall of Fame boxer father, Roberto Duran.

“I know a lot of people, their expectations of me are going to be high,” said Duran. “You know, it’s going to be really high, but you know I keep it real. I’m not going to be able to reach those standards that my dad reached, you know, but I’m going to make it the best run there is that I can in my career. Hopefully, everybody embraces me.”