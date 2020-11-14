Sports Desk: UNM vs Nevada Football preview

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos are in search of their first win of the season and will have a tough test on Saturday as they play 3-0 Nevada at Sam Boyd Stadium, which is just outside of Las Vegas, Nevada.

The University of New Mexico has looked good on offense so far this season as they rank 2nd in the conference in total offense, but their defense ranks last in the league as they have given up 77 points in just 2 games. “The thing that we really need to change around here, that they are starting to understand, but there is way too much, I thought this or well I thought he was going to do this. If you thought they were going to do something, well shame on you, do your job. There are 11 guys out there that have one job and if all 11 of them do their job, the stuff works. If one guy screws up then all of a sudden two more guys have to correct for them,” said UNM Head Coach Danny Gonzales.

UNM will need to tighten up on defense and really apply pressure on Nevada QB Carson Strong. Strong has already thrown nine touchdown passes this season and has racked up over 1,100 passing yards. The Lobos will need to apply pressure upfront and also be more effective in the secondary.

Coach Gonzales is hopeful that Donte Martin will bring some new energy to the secondary, as the cornerback will be making his first start of the season. “Donte, I mean his ability is probably the best of the corners. So, I hope he brings a big boost, but what it will do is we have a few more bodies back there so we can keep them fresh and put them on a rotation and hopefully have a chance to play better,” said Coach Gonzales.

UNM will gain Martin but they will be down Tevaka Tuioti on offense as the Lobos QB is out this week with a concussion. Trae Hall will step in at QB for UNM, and he seems confident coming in and so are his teammates. “I don’t see him missing a step, to be honest with you. I mean, we got a good team this week, but I don’t see no [sic] reason for us to be able to come in with Trae and do his thing as well. I mean, he is athletic just like Tevaka, he’s got an arm just like Tevaka, he’s just got to trust himself,” said UNM Wide Receiver Jordan Kress.

UNM and Nevada will play on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and on Fox Sports 2.

Now to the high school ranks, Valley Viking and stand-out soccer player, Josh Baros signed his national letter of intent to play soccer at the University of Tulsa this week. His family held a signing day celebration on Friday and Baros is excited about his future.

“I am thankful for the opportunity that they are giving me and I am just, I am not done. I want to try and go to the next level, but also at the same time, I love the coach and just the players out there. They just treated me with respect and took me in as one of their own, so it just felt like home to me,” said Baros.

St. Pius X baseball player, Evan Muhlberger signed his NLI on Wednesday. He is moving on to play baseball at New Mexico Junior College in the fall and the Albuquerque Baseball Academy product is excited to stay in the state to play with this prestigious program.

“I am really excited to attend NMJC, this whole COVID thing has made it pretty hard to find something to look forward to. So, this kind of gives me something to look forward to in the future, and I really felt that I connected with the coaching staff well. It’s just a great fit overall, and they have been a top juco program in the country for a while now,” said Muhlberger.

