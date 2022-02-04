ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo men’s basketball team is traveling to Colorado Springs to take on Air Force on Saturday. Patience is the key word, as the Lobos will have to slow down the Falcons Princeton offense. On defense, the Air Force plays matchup zone which will also take a lot of time off the shot clock. “There defense will slow down the game, just as much as their offense,” said coach Pitino. “But, they are very, very comfortable shooting with four or five seconds on the shot clock. They don’t care. They’re going to try to slow the game down and it’s pretty hard to speed them up.” Tipoff is at 6 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

The Lobo women’s basketball team will also be in action on Saturday as UNM takes on Wyoming. New Mexico is coming off an 81-73 victory over Colorado State where Antonia Anderson put up 33 points, but according to coach Bradbury, she wasn’t even the best player on the floor. “AT had a great game and I am not taking anything away from anybody, but Jaden De La Cerda was our best player tonight,” said Bradbury. “She had to play a lot of minutes at a position she does not play a lot, and she made every right play, she made a big shot, 7 assist, 1 turnover. You know, I thought she was outstanding.” Tipoff against the Cowgirls is at 2 p.m.

Meanwhile the NMSU’s Teddy Allen reached 1,000 career points in the Aggies game against Cal Baptist. “I know I was like close, within 50 or something last time,” said Allen “The last couple of games, but I knew I was going to get at some point.” Also, the win brought the Aggies into a tie for first place in the WAC with an 8-1 conference record. “I think we try to get back to where we use to be is kind of the goal and I think that will feel good to get number one. I think we’re coming with a whole different type of hunger,” said Sir’Jabari Rice. “I feel like all of us are coming together as a team and to be honest I don’t think we can be beat, once all of us are playing on the same total. So, we’re going to take every game like everybody’s in first place. We’re going to be the hunted for the rest of the year.” Up next for NMSU is fellow number one team, Seattle U. Game time is on Saturday at 4 p.m. in Las Cruces.

In other news, the UNM baseball season starts in two weeks, and the Lobos have a mix of veterans and younglings expected to contribute. “I mean, I feel like the new guys coming in are going to be a huge impact for us,” said pitcher Riley Egloff. “Especially some of the guys like Braden Runyan and Kameron Willman. They are both two infielders that can swing the bat pretty well.” The Lobos open the season at the college baseball classic on February 18. UNM will play a double header against Oregon State and Gonzaga.