NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The NCAA track and field championships began on Wednesday. 11 Lobos are competing including the men’s four by four relay, which makes UNM the only non power five team competing in the event.

“So, having that underdog mentality and wanting to beat those big name schools, that means a lot to us, and we want to put UNM on the map,” said coach Thurnhoffer.

In other news, former Sandia Matador and current Oregon State pitcher Jacob Kmatz was named Freshman All-American on Wednesday.

“You are representing the 505 wherever you go and I think that is a big piece that I hold with me. Go in there and try to represent and grow the game. You know, I am not nearly where the big leaguers are, but I know that people know who I am and follow me, so to represent them well and represent the game for kids at a younger age.”

Also, former Lobo football player Daryl Chestnut has made the transition to dog breeding. Chestnut started Frontline Elite LLC in 2019, and his business has taken off and includes some high profile athletes.

“Geron Christian, I was with him at the Redskins, we did rookie mini-camp together. He remembered me and I remembered him, we were conversating and we got the deal done, and he is the one that put Front Line on the map. ME and Kendrick Perkins have been back and forth in the DM’s, and me and Ezekiel Elliot talk a lot. We talk almost every other day when it pertains to dogs.”