ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo men’s basketball team is set to host national runner up and No. 19 San Diego State on Saturday.

“They went to the final four, they’ve been a top team in the Mountain West Conference for some time. So, we want to go at the top guys and compete with the top teams,” Jamal Mashburn Jr said. “All of our players are juiced to play tomorrow. So, we can’t wait.”

Meanwhile, the Lobo women’s team will also be in action on Saturday on the road at Colorado State.

“They’re always good,” said Viane Cumber. “I think they’re even better this year. That doesn’t change anything for us. We just got to make sure we play our game and not get caught up in what they do.”

There is also some high level prep basketball taking place in Albuquerque this weekend. The EIBC is in town for an event with 16 teams from across the United States and Canada.

“The opportunity to come somewhere that you’ve never been before,” said EIBC owner Barry Jones. “You get a chance to see some things that you’ve never seen before being in a place like Albuquerque. Pretty much every school in New Mexico has been out here from DI to DII to JUCO and then all the surrounding areas and that’s fun. They get an opportunity to get their school paid for.

Former La Cueva standout and UNM quarterback Aidan Armenta has made a decision on his next collegiate team. Armenta announced on Friday that he is transferring to ULM. Armenta’s offensive coordinator, Bryant Vincent, previously took over as head coach at ULM last month.