ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Mountain West outdoor track and field athletes of the year were announced on Thursday. UNM’s Amelia Mazza-Downie and Lokesh Sathyanathan swept the female and male awards, respectively. It is the first time since 2008 since any school has swept the outdoor awards in the same season.

While former head coach Joe Franklin is no longer with the program, reflecting on his time with the Lobos and athletes like Mazza-Downie and Sathyanathan reiterates why the program has been so successful.

“Just thinking about the things that nobody thought was possible, and then to have people, men and women on the team to buy in, and just go for it,” said Franklin.

In other news, New Mexico United lost 3-1 on Wednesday night. It was only the second game for new head coach Eric Quill, and while he has yet to achieve his first win with the club, he believes it will take time for his system to take shape.

“I’m not going to abandon how I believe this group should play and sometimes it’s growing pains with that.”

The club currently sits in 11th place in the Western Conference out of 12 spots. Despite the low standing, United is only six points out of playoff contention and players are keeping things in perspective.

“We’re a little less, I think, than halfway through the season,” said Justin Portillo. “So, there is still a lot of football to be played. Being I honest, I think, there’s teams in front of us that I know we’re better than.”