ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The NFL draft is set to take place next Thursday and former Lobo DB Jerrick Reed believes he will hear his name called. Following a successful pro day, both the Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks flew him out for a top 30 visit.

“[My agent] is talking to a lot of teams, he was talking to literally 10 plus teams last night, calling his phone about me,” said Reed. “The talks are good and it would be surprising if my name does not get called in this draft.”

In other news, New Mexico United will be back on the pitch on Saturday in Colorado Springs. Chris Wehan will miss a second straight game with a lower leg injury, but he could potentially be out even longer.

“Hopefully not too long, maybe a week or two,” said coach Prince. “We will see just how he progresses and how he comes along, but Chris is a professional, so he is going to take care of himself to try and get back as quickly as possible.”

Also, Colorado Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk is currently on a rehab assignment with the Isotopes for the time being. The 10 year MLB veteran is enjoying his time back in the minor leagues and reflecting on what makes it special.

“The fans live for these types of games and they enjoy it,” said Grichuk. “It’s kind of cool to see it from their point of view, talk to them a little bit and sign some autographs. You know it makes their day and its not much out of yours. Definitely one of the rewarding aspects of playing in the minor leagues and definitely an easy place to rehab to get back to the big leagues.”