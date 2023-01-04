ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM is perfect no more. The Lobos suffered their first loss of the season on Tuesday night against Fresno State, 71-67.

“Kind of went the other way versus the San Fran game and some of those close games that we’ve won,” coach Pitino said. “They made one or two plays over us, one or two free throws over us. But, you know I told the team afterwards you got to keep it in perspective. You got to take a step back and say we’re 14-1. Unbelievable run, you go two months without a loss.”

Meanwhile the women’s team is hitting the road for the first time in their conference schedule. The Lobos are at Wyoming on Thursday and Colorado State Saturday.

“The conference didn’t do us any favors with this first seven game stretch,” said coach Bradbury. “I mean we play the top four teams in our league all in the first seven games and all on the road. So, we better be getting better every week.”

In other news, UNM quarterback CJ Montes has entered the transfer portal. Montes started two games for the Lobos this past season and finished the year with 174 yards and a touchdown.

“I’m excited for a new chapter,” said Montes. “I’m going to miss New Mexico greatly, everything they did for me. Coach G, great coach, he’s doing everything he can, especially right now. Ever since I told him he was real supportive of me, everything I wanted to do. Him and his staff are trying to help me out, accommodate me for the situation I’m going through right now so, I appreciate that. I’m just ready to go play football.”