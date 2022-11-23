NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – UNM men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino spoke ahead of the Lobo class this weekend, and addressed the the canceled games against rival NMSU.

“You know it’s just horrible,” Pitino said. “It’s horrible obviously for the people impacted, but also for the community and the state and the fan bases. I mean there’s nothing to gain from this.”

New Mexico State also held a press conference on the state of the men’s basketball team.

“First of all, the vast majority of the team was doing what they’re supposed to do at the time and you know when we collectively had a discussion about this return to some normalcy for the vast majority of those student athletes is something that we felt was important to do,” said NMSU athletic director Mario Moccia. “So, that’s why the decision was made.”

In other news, the Lobo women’s basketball team is coming off a win on Tuesday night. Five Lobos scored in double figures, including Sandia High School graduate Viane Cumber, who had a career night.

“You know, coach prepares us for every game,” Cumber said. “So, it’s just like when we get things going and you’re in the right position things just finally started falling. It feels good. Overall, I’m happy that we got things moving as a team.”