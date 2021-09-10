Sports Desk: UNM, NMSU ready to resume football rivalry dating back to 1894

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The latest version of the Rio Grande football rivalry between the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State will play out at University Stadium in Albuquerque at 5 p.m. Saturday. It’s one that goes all the way back to 1894. COVID-19 put the rivalry game on the shelf last season.

Prior to that, the only interruptions had been due to world wars or not having enough players to field a team. The UNM Lobos hold the edge in the won-loss record against the Aggies. The Lobos record in the series is 72-33-3. The Lobos have won the last two games of the rivalry.

“All that means nothing,” said UNM head coach Danny Gonzales. “What that means is that gives them all the more incentive to come up here ready to play. And, I promise you, they are going to come up here ready to play, ready to beat the Lobos. That’s the way it should be. They will have a great contingency. I hope we have 35 thousand people in the stands.”

The Lobos will enter the contest 1-0 after a season-opening victory over Houston Baptist. The Aggies are winless at 2-0 but saw solid play from their defense in the latest setback. Aggies’ head coach Doug Martin is hoping that his defense can put in another great effort to slow the Lobos. “They got speed, you know. They can make people miss,” said Martin. “So, even if they’re not getting everybody blocked upfront they can make people miss and they can gain yards after contact. But, the offensive line is really well-coached too. So, you know, they’re good in all areas.”

In other sports news, the Denver Broncos are opening the season against the New York Giants Sunday. The Broncos are hoping for good production on offense after five years of averaging about 19 points per contest.

Lobo men’s basketball has released its nonconference basketball schedule. The Richard Pitino era starts with an exhibition game against Highlands on Nov. 5. The regular-season home opener will be against Florida Atlantic University on Nov. 10. The Lobos will resume their rivalry game with New Mexico State on Nov. 30 and Dec. 6. The two did not face one another for the first time in 59 years last season due to COVID. Combined with the Mountain West schedule, announced last month, the Lobos will play 19 home games at The Pit this season.

New Mexico United and Austin Bold FC are meeting for a fourth time this season Friday night. Both teams have their sights set on the postseason and know winning down the stretch is crucial to getting there. “Our goal against Austin is to have two wins and two draws. I think the more times we have those types of results against conference opponents then we’re going to be in a good spot towards the end of the season here with the playoffs looming.”

At the Albuquerque Academy Soccer invitational, the home team Academy Chargers advanced to the championship game on the boys’ side of the bracket with a 3-1 win over Santa Fe. Academy will play Hobbs in the 8:30 am championship game Saturday.