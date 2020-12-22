Sports Desk: UNM men’s basketball tips off conference play with Boise State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico men’s basketball tips off Mountain West play on Monday against Boise State. UNM is 3-0 coming into their game with the 4-1 Broncos at Boise State.

“They are a great team, they have tons of experience and talent, things that we don’t have. So, we have to basically do the best of what we do, which is make up for our inexperience, make up for our lack of talent, by playing as hard as we possibly can and rebound the basketball and take care of it,” said UNM Head Basketball Coach Paul Weir.

UNM versus Boise State is Monday at 7:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 1.

UNM announced a schedule update on Monday as well. UNM Men’s Basketball has changed the venue for their first two conference home series. UNM will now host its first two home conference series against Nevada and Utah State at Lubbock Christian University. The Lobos will play Nevada on Dec. 31 and Jan. 2 followed by Utah State on Jan. 6 and Jan. 8 in Lubbock, Texas.

Game dates and times remain the same for all four games, as well as TV networks. The Lobos will play Nevada on Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. on FS1 and Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network. UNM will then take on Utah State on Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network and Jan. 8 at 9 p.m. on FS1.

Lobo Women’s Basketball heard some good news on Monday, as junior forward and team newcomer, LaTascya Duff was named the Mountain West Women’s Basketball Player of the week. Duff put up 28 points in UNM’s victory last week and has proven to be a welcomed addition to this team that is now 3-0 heading into their conference schedule.

UNM will open with Nevada on Dec. 31, but as of right now Head Coach Mike Bradbury is happy his team is getting some rest. “Yeah we are going to rest, we are breaking for Christmas. You know, hopefully, everybody can see their families this has been really hard on the players, with the way we have been having to do it. We will get back on Christmas night and get all our testing out of the way and things like that,” said Bradbury.

UNM versus Nevada is Dec. 31 at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, New Mexico State Men’s Basketball hasn’t played a game since Dec. 1 but the team is back in practice and Head Coach Chris Jans says that they are actively searching for games before they tip-off WAC Play in January. “We are in talks hourly with different folks across the nation and trying to pair up with someone and play but we don’t have anything concrete to release at this point. Some people have expressed a willingness to come here in play but most teams are starting league play and we are one of the last conferences to openly play as late as January 8,” said Jans.

Jans says that the team is close to announcing a “home away from home” venue for the team, as they are currently unable to play in Las Cruces. KRQE Sports will keep you updated on the Aggies as they are set to open WAC Play against Dixie State on Jan. 8 at 7 p.m.

