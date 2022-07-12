ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo men’s basketball will play 20 games at The Pit this upcoming season. It will start with an exhibition game against CSU Pueblo on October 29. The Lobos will host Southern Utah in their first regular-season game on Nov. 7.

The Lobos will host nine Mountain West games and ten non-conference games. Nine of those non-conference games will be against teams that played in postseason tournaments last year. New Mexico State, Saint Mary’s and Jacksonville State were NCAA Tournament teams. SMU and Iona played in the NIT.

The Lobos Iona matchup will be the battle of Pitinos as Lobo head coach Richard faces his father Rick. The Lobos have been in summer workouts, and so far Richard Pitino likes what he has seen from his team. “The attitudes have been great. The talent level has been elevated for sure,” said Pitino. “Morris and Josiah are grown men. We need to have that in the front court, and they’ve shown that. But, great personalities, fun guys to be around, live in the gym, I think it’s a team that Lobo fans are going to love to cheer for.”

In other sports news, West Mesa Mustangs football has been participating in summer workouts. It’s an opportunity for first-year head coach Landrick Brody to get a close look at the 3-6 team he inherited. Brody wants to change the culture.

“That’s been kind of the biggest deal, trying to get these guys to buy into the culture that we’re trying to create,” said Brody. “It’s a process, man. I will say it until I’m blue in the face, respect the process, respect the process. So, it’s just a process getting these guys into the right culture to where they’re looking out and taking care of each other and putting the team first.”

Brody’s son, Cleveland Storm standout, Elijah Brody, has transferred to West Mesa to play for his father. The Mustangs will open the season hosting Santa Fe on Aug. 18.

The Duke City Gladiators punched their tickets to the IFL postseason with a last-second victory over San Diego last weekend. The Gladiators will close out the regular season at home against Northern Arizona Saturday at the Rio Rancho Events Center at 6:05. The Gladiators will play the Arizona Rattlers the following week in the playoffs. The Rattlers have beat the Gladiators three times this season.