Sports Desk: UNM men’s basketball picked 8th in MW Preseason Poll

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mountain West Media Days tipped off on Wednesday for men’s basketball, this year’s media summit is virtual. Preseason players and polls came out on the first day, and the University of New Mexico tied for eighth place with Wyoming in the preseason poll.

Story continues below

.@CSUMBasketball is the preseason favorite to win the #MWMBB regular-season title!⁠

⁠@Aztec_MBB and @NevadaHoops also received first place votes — who do you think will end up at the top this season??⁠

⁠#AtThePeak pic.twitter.com/Q6HZm4GV9a — Mountain West (@MountainWest) October 20, 2021

“Preseason polls do not motivate me. We should be picked towards the bottom, this is a team that won six games last year, this is a team with eight new faces. Do I think that we can be better than that? Of course, I do, I am a competitor like anyone else. You know, let’s go prove it on the court,” said UNM Head Basketball Coach Richard Pitino.

UNM will play New Mexico Highlands in an exhibition game on November 5 at the Pit. The first official game will be at home on November 10 against FAU.

New Mexico United has just three matches remaining in their regular season. New Mexico United will host San Antonio on Wednesday night. The team currently sits in fourth place but the field is close heading into the final games of the season. New Mexico United must finish in fourth place to make the playoffs. They need a good showing against San Antonio.

“It makes it hard to, in some ways there is some stuff that is a little different or unpredictable, but in other ways, they will make a couple of changes and we will make a couple of changes and I think some of our best performances have been whenever we are up against it a little bit. I think that tells you about the resiliency of the group, we are going to be really focused and ready to go,” said NM United Head Coach Troy Lesesne.

Meanwhile, Lobo Women’s Soccer also has three matches remaining in their regular season and they will play Colorado College at home on Thursday for their “Senior Night” match. “That whole crew, like every one of them, is just special in really different ways, and they are going to be missed massively, but I think it’s our job on Thursday to send them out the right way,” said UNM Head Soccer Coach Heather Dyche.

That match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at the UNM Soccer Complex. UNM will host Air Force on Sunday at 1 p.m.

UNM Women’s Volleyball will also be in conference action on Thursday when they host San Jose State. UNM is currently tied with SJSU and UNLV for third place in the Mountain West Conference. UNM is riding two consecutive losses coming into this match though, and they hope to get back on track on Thursday.

“We have to get going from zero-zero, we have to play every point the same. I think we turned it on a little bit later in the set so at 20 to 20 we were playing some of the best volleyball that we have played, and so I think its more of a mindset shift and we have to be able to put it together at the end of the set just as well as we put it together at the beginning of the set,” said UNM Volleyball Coach Jon Newman-Gonchar.

That match will start at 6:30 pm at UNM’s Johnson Center.