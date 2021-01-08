Sports Desk: UNM men’s basketball looks to split series with Utah State on Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – University of New Mexico men’s basketball team is looking to split their series with Utah State on Friday night in Lubbock, Texas. UNM is currently 0-5 in conference play and is coming off of a 77-45 loss to Utah State on Wednesday.

Shooting the ball better will be a major key in this game, as UNM only hit 15 of their 56 attempts from the field on Wednesday night. “When you play an elite defense like Utah State, it’s hard to mimic that in practice. You can watch film, you can talk about what we are looking for, but when you get out there in real live person, and their length really bothered us. Chalk it up to a really defensive team and real young offensive team that is trying to learn to play together and hopefully find some rhythm, and get somebody to take the lead a little bit offensively,” said UNM Head Coach Paul Weir.

Utah State vs UNM is Friday at 7 p.m. on FS1.

Now to baseball, as fans all over the globe were saddened to find out that Hall of Fame Dodgers’ manager Tommy Lasorda passed away at the age of 93. Lasorda passed away at his home in Fullerton, California, on Thursday night.

Lasorda was a skipper with a lot of energy and knowledge of the game. From 1977 to 1996, he managed the Los Angeles Dodgers and in that time he racked up nearly 1,600 wins and notched two world Series titles. Lasorda was also the skipper of the Albuquerque Dukes back in 1977. He never forgot about his minor league ties when he was inducted into the New Mexico Baseball Hall of Fame, attending Isotopes games and throwing out the first pitch at a game in 2014.

Former Lobo and now Miami Dolphin kicker, Jason Sanders was named to the NFL’s All-Pro First Team on Friday, and this marks the first All-Pro selection for Sanders. This past season, Sanders tied a franchise record of scoring 144 points for the Dolphins.

Sanders was 36-39 in made field goals and was a perfect 36-36 in PAT’s. Sanders also led the league in made field goals of 40 yards or more, with 20.

Now to the Aggies, as New Mexico State men’s basketball coach Chris Jans has been recognized as one of the top forty rising head coaches in college basketball, by Silver Waves Media. In his career, Jans has compiled a 103-29 record, which ranks his winning percentage second among Division-I coaches.

NMSU was supposed to tip off WAC play on Friday, but a positive COVID-19 test from earlier in the week postponed their series with Dixie State. NMSU’s next conference game is scheduled for January 22 against the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

Lastly, local boxer Abraham Perez is now turning pro. The decorated amateur had a strong run and was even named an alternate for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, but he is leaving that behind to start his professional career.

Perez beat USA Boxing’s current 114 LBS Olympian, Anthony Herrera, twice during the Olympic Trials, and yet USA Boxing chose to go with Herrera instead of Perez. Abraham says that this played a big role in his decision to turn pro.

“The fact that they still have him and they still want him is like, okay well now I got to do something. It’s like, I don’t see my foot in the door yet, you know. So, I talked to the director over there at USA Boxing and I told him that’s it. I resigned my alternate spot, my Olympic alternate spot, so,” said Perez.

Perez feels that he has gained a lot of experience from his time with USA Boxing though, as he recently fought in multiple events overseas and even racked up two medals. Perez feels with that experience and the support from his family and brother Aaron, who is a professional boxer himself, he will have a smooth transition to the professional ranks.

“I am feeling strong and ready for the pros. I can take on any challenge that they put towards me. As confidence goes, you know as far as me being a silver medalist overseas, I beat who they called the number one person in the Olympic trials twice. I got more international experience fighting with these guys you know, but yeah, I am excited you guys just stay tuned it’s going to be great,” said Perez.

KRQE Sports will keep you updated on Perez, as he hopes to make his professional debut in the coming months.

