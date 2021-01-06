Sports Desk: UNM men’s basketball looking for first conference win against Utah State

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico’s men’s basketball team plays Utah State on Wednesday night in Lubbock, Texas, at 8 p.m. UNM is riding a four-game losing streak and they’re seeking their first win in Mountain West Play.

Utah State comes into this game riding a six-game winning streak and are 4-0 in Conference play. UNM will need to find a rhythm on offense against the Aggies and also tighten up on defense. UNM showed some spurts of good play in their last loss to Nevada, as they went on a 14-0 run in the second half and Head Coach Paul Weir says that was started by good defense.

“I thought that was probably our best stretch defensively, maybe more than offensively, we were getting some stops and when you get stops, obviously you are able to get out in transition and do some things. So, I liked it a lot at the defensive end. What really let us down, as we kind of got out of that nice stretch, was our defense, we just couldn’t get stops,” said Weir.

Utah State vs UNM is Wednesday at 8 p.m. and will be shown on CBS Sports Network.

Now to some sad news, as former Lobo Baseball Coach Rich Alday passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 71. Alday is the winningest baseball coach in UNM history, as he racked up 515 victories from 1990 to 2007. Alday finished his coaching career at Pima College and overall had over 1,000 career wins.

“Rich took over the program when they were about to drop it, and he was apart of the lifeblood that kept it going. It wouldn’t be here today if Rich hadn’t been the next guy in. He is one of the old school guys that did it right and he’s a class guy man, the world lost a good one with him,” said UNM Head Baseball Coach Ray Birmingham.

Birmingham had fond memories of Alday and even did something special for the former Lobo coach prior to his death. “On Monday, we have new seats in the stadium, and in honor of him and his son, I put Rich’s name and Ambrose’s name on the seats, and took a picture and sent it to him on Monday and I hadn’t heard from him. I found out why,” said Birmingham.

In November, UNM lost another Lobo great, as Kelvin Scarborough passed away at the age of 56. “Scar” was an electric point guard for the Lobos in the mid-’80s and he went on to be a pivotal figure in the community after his collegiate career by helping the youth of basketball.

A funeral service has been scheduled for Friday at 11 am in his hometown of Washington D.C., a Celebration of Life will be live-streamed so friends, family, and fans in New Mexico can tune in.

Now to the ring, local professional boxer Jason Sanchez is set to be back in action on February 13. This will be a Top Rank promotions bout and, at the moment, Top Rank hasn’t officially announced Jason’s opponent.

Multiple reports have come out and are saying that Sanchez (15-2) will take on Adam Lopez (14-2) at the MGM Grand but no matter the opponent Jason is determined to come into the fight.

“I fought the World Champion already, so I should be able to take this guy on. Expect a great fight, I feel like I have learned a lot. It’s going to be a different Jason,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez is coming off of a loss in June to Christopher Diaz, and as a former ranked fighter, Jason says a win is crucial on February 13. “It’s really important for me since I already had a loss in my last one. So, and this one is for a belt, the NABF belt, so I really need to win this one and get back in the rankings and hopefully another world title after that,” said Sanchez.

