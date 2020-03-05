Sports Desk: UNM Men’s Basketball beats San Jose State 79-66

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- In this edition of the Sports Desk, Lobo Men’s Basketball is showcased first, as they won in their Mountain West Tournament opener, 79-66 over San Jose State.

The University of New Mexico dominated from the start of this game and Vance Jackson was a key roll in the Lobos success, as he finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds. “Man I just got in a rhythm and just let it fly. My teammates trusted me and like I said, I have been in the gym and I am not done,” said Vance Jackson.

UNM moves on to play No. 2 Utah State in the quarterfinals Thursday at 7 p.m in Las Vegas, Nevada. UNM ended their regular season with a victory over Utah State this year, but in 2019 the Aggies did send UNM home in the Mountain West Tournament.

The New Mexico United are now set to kick off their 2nd season. They will play on the road at Austin Bold FC, and this team is excited to get back into action. “You know, going into year two I think everyone is really excited about the potential that we can be a great team this year,” said NM United Head Coach Troy Lesesne. “I am very very excited for games to start this weekend. I think the squad is looking good, I like all the new guys we got and I think we will be strong this year”, said NM United Forward Devon Sandoval.

New Mexico United will be in action on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Lobo Football wrapped up day two of Spring Practice on Wednesday, and the energy was once again high inside of DreamStyle Stadium. A lot of energy is prevalent with this team, but especially from the local guys on the roaster. Coach Gonzales is a local guy himself, and that gives him a connection to his local players, and it also makes him a great motivator.

“I have been in their footsteps and you know this place is a special place, its near and dear to their heart. I just kind of let those guys know, hey just work your tails off and if you do that the community will get behind you”, said Danny Gonzales. Cleveland High School grad, Marcus Williams is now headed into his senior season, and he feels like Coach Gonzales does expect more out of him and the other homegrown players. “I think he does, I think he just wants us to compete because we have something to prove everyday. I mean, New Mexico is just really far behind a lot of other states and stuff like that. So, I think just showing the talent we have out here, take a lot of pride and things like that, we are just trying to put on for the state,” said UNM Tight End Marcus Williams.

Valley High School Graduate, and now UNM O-lineman, Teton Saltes is also heading into his senior season. He is a big fan of Danny Gonzales and likes what he has brought to this program. Teton had a chance to transfer out of UNM after Coach Bob Davie left, but for Saltes, he says that was never on his mind. “It was never really something that I wanted to pursue, because I take pride in where I am now. I am a Lobo for life and that’s not going to change,” said Teton Saltes.

Spring Football practice will continue on Friday, as the team will be in pads starting at 10 am.

The March Badness Boxing Card is being held Saturday at the Isleta Resort and Casino. There are 6 bouts on this fight card and they will start at 7 p.m. Locally trained, Matthew “Diamond Boy” Griego is the main event on this card. He is excited to better his 10-0 professional record, and even though there was a last-minute change of opponents, he is ready for the challenge.

“It just motivates me a little bit more to work harder. I mean, I am fighting a tougher guy than I have ever fought. He is ranked pretty high, he’s ranked higher than me, so that’s going to bring my level of competition up. I told Lenny (Lenny Fresquez) line em up, I wanna fight the best and I wanna be the best,” said Matthew Griego.

Griego’s original opponent had to back out because the Filipino fighter had trouble getting a visa. Matthew will now be fighting Jeronil Borres in a 10 round bout for the American Boxing Federation Continental America’s Flyweight Title.

Tickets are still on sale for this bout and they can be bought at Isleta Resort and Casino.