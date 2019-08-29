Sports Desk: UNM Kicker, Andrew Shelley is ready for improvement in 2019

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – This edition of the Sports Desk starts with a look at UNM Football, as they are now just three days away from their season opener. This team is ready to start and ready to show improvement, and that includes former Eldorado kicker and now UNM red-shirt sophomore Andrew Shelley.

“Last season was more of a get my feet wet, and kind of try to go in and perform at this level. But this year, it is more, I have higher goals than that. I want to perform at a higher level. Tyson Dyer and myself, neither of us got put on a watchlist for the Lou Groza or Ray Guy awards respectively, that’s something that lit a fire underneath both of us. We want the recognition, not only for ourselves but just us as a special teams unit,” said Shelley.

The Lobos will kick off their 2019 campaign with Sam Houston State on Saturday at DreamStyle Stadium at 4 p.m.

New Mexico State kicker Dylan Brown has been named a nominee for the William V. Campbell Trophy. An award that is given to a collegiate football student-athlete with the best combination of academic success, community service, and on-field performance.

The New Mexico United are looking to bounce back on Sunday after a tough 5-0 loss on the road to San Antonio on Saturday.

“We know that you can’t just do it for 20 minutes, you can’t do it for a half, it can’t even be 89, it has to be the full 90 plus stoppage time that you have to go for and be strong. We have to obviously learn from the mistakes, whether it be the mentality or tactical, and take it into this game,” said NM United midfielder Daniel Bruce.

The United do not have time to dwell on this loss, as the season is now down to nine games. The United currently sit in ninth place in the USL Western Conference Standings, so every win down the stretch is critical, as the top eight teams get a playoff spot. Seven of the last nine games will be at home for NM United though, and this team feels confident in bouncing back on Sunday against Orange County.

“It doesn’t take long for this group to bounce back, and again, that just goes into the character of the group and really just the spirit of the group. I think they are really looking forward to what we have left in the season, and trying to take full advantage of that. So we are all excited,” said NM United Head Coach Troy Lesesne.

NM United will host Orange County on Sunday at 4 p.m.

UNM women’s soccer is coming off of a huge season-opening victory over #22 Texas Tech on Sunday, but the team’s attention is now turning to a rough four-game road stretch.

“We have our hands full the next four games, but our goal for this team is to play the best and test ourselves and get better, and we want to be a team that conference again. So, that’s our goal,” said UNM Head Soccer Coach Heather Dyche.

UNM will play two games in the Husky Invitational in Seattle, Washington, starting with the University of Portland on Thursday at 5 p.m. UNM will then play the University of Washington on Sunday at 3 p.m, and then the team stays on the road to play Oregon State on the following Thursday at 8 p.m., and then Portland State on the following Sunday at 12 p.m.