Sports Desk: UNM Ice Wolves having an unforgettable season

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In New Mexico, they are currently the hottest team on the ice. The UNM Lobos hockey team is an impressive 13-0 and has not shown any signs of slowing down soon.

“We are a very physical team,” said UNM head coach Grant Harvey. “Even my really elite players will go bang a body up and still take the puck down the ice with finesse.” The Lobos are a national threat in Division 3. The Lobos made a run in the national playoffs in the 2017-2018 season.

One of the players from that team is back and is very excited about what he sees. “This team has 10 times the depth that that team had,” said UNM Senior Center Jarrod Ronquillo. “It’s incredible and I think seeing these kids and how much they have developed, all of that hard work is really paying off now.”

The Lobos are winning with a local roster. A whopping 75 percent of the players are from New Mexico. “A team with no scholarships to be given and locally driven in the desert,” said Harvey.

In other sports news, it’s a game week for Lobos football. The Lobos are hosting UNLV Saturday. Quarterback Terry Wilson remains questionable with swelling in the arm from a dislocated elbow. Isaiah Chavez has been taking snaps with the first-team offense in practice.

“I’ve always believed in myself,” said Chavez. “I didn’t know that dominoes would fall into place like this for me. I mean it’s just always about being prepared. One thing for me, if you have to get ready, you’re not ready. So, you might as well stay ready.”

Saturday’s game against the Lobos and Wyoming starts at 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Duke City Gladiators are on to their fourth coach in two years. Sherman Carter has played and been an assistant for the team. Prior to that, he played for the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions.

“I’ve had a lot of experience winning those two championships with Bramante and then going through a few other coaches,” said Carter. “You learn what you thought worked and what didn’t and you just kind of follow the lead. Now you’re the leader. So, a coach Carter team is going to be brutal. We’re going to be aggressive. We’re going to be firm, be stout. I mean we are going to have guys that know how to get the job done.”

Football Friday Night Spirit Stick Poll week 12 is out. Valencia, Taos, Academy and Bernalillo are in the poll.

After nine and a half seasons with the Denver Broncos, Von Miller has been traded to the Los Angeles Rams for a second and third-round pick in the 2022 draft.

Lastly, Lobo junior libero Alena Moldan is the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week for a third time this season. Elizabeth Woods is the Mountain West Freshman of the Week for a second time this year. The Lobos are at Boise State on Thursday.