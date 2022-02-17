ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a quick turnaround for the Lobo men’s basketball team. Following a win over #22 Wyoming on Tuesday, UNM will host one of the other top teams in the conference, Colorado State, on Thursday night and it will be a tall task for the Lobos to have a similar performance.

“We’re young, Colorado State’s terrific,” said coach Pitino. “You know, I think Wyoming and Colorado State are probably the two best teams in the league. I know we are going to get a really well-coached team, a talented team with some really good veterans coming in on Thursday.” Tipoff is at 7 p.m. at the Pit.

Meanwhile, the women’s team is coming off a win on Wednesday night over Utah State. Up next for the Lobos is a home match against Boise State — on senior day. Super seniors Jaedyn d e la Cerda and Antonia Anderson were able to get an extra year thanks to COVID, and they are thankful for the way things turned out. “I can’t even explain how happy I am, you know,” said De La Cerda. “I get along with the coaches. We all have great relationships. I got A.T. by my side, freshman through grad school now. So, it’s amazing. Everybody on this group are amazing people and just fun to be around.”

UNM and Boise State have a 1 p.m. tipoff on Saturday.

In other news, Lobos tight end, Trace Bruckler, missed the first week of spring practice due to COVID-19 and he’s eager to get on the field to help his team. Bruckler has been putting on weight and he’s looking to put on more. “I love coach Baker, he’s been doing me a great job,” said Bruckler. “I’ve probably gained about ten pounds so far just in a few weeks and I’m only going to keep getting bigger. I’m looking forward to gaining about ten more pounds and just being a beast in the trenches.”

Bruckler was second on the team in receiving last season, and now that he’s getting bigger, he believes that he can be even more versatile for the Lobos offense. “I just want to be a jack of all trades. You know tight ends in the NFL, they can block, they can go pancake d-linemen, but they can also catch a seam, they can also catch passes, I’m just looking to do anything I can, everything I can.”

Lobos spring practice will continue through the beginning of March.

Also, Jackson and Wink trained fighter Davion Franklin is preparing for his upcoming bout in Ballator #274. Fighting has come natural for Franklin, but now that he’s doing it professionally at a high level, he has his sights set on a belt. “When I first came into MMA, it wasn’t necessarily to be a champion, it was more just to, because I knew I would be good at it,” said Franklin. “But, the longer I’ve stayed in the gym and the longer I’ve been training I’ve wanted to become the best.” Franklin will fight Said Sowma on Saturday at 4 p.m. in Connecticut.