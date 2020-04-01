Sports Desk: UNM head football coach still meets with team virtually during coronavirus pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – NFL league has agreed upon an expanded playoff system. Going from 12 games to now 14, the NFL Playoffs will have two extra Wildcard games and will only have one by for the Top Team in the AFC and NFC.

Sticking with football, the University of New Mexico Head Coach Danny Gonzales is keeping his team fired up even with the COVID-19 pandemic going on. Gonzales along with his coaching staff are holding meetings and are even giving workouts to players via the internet. Gonzales is even trying to spread the Lobo brand, even with COVID-19 effecting collegiate recruiting.

“Right now in the spring, you are not allowed to have bumps, you are not allowed to talk to them in person, you can shake their hand if you walk by them. So, what we have challenged our coaches with, is let’s make up the ground that we missed in December and November of not being a staff, and make all the contacts with the coaches in your area. Starting tomorrow April 1, we have put it on all of our coaches to make contact with coaches virtually, whether its Zoom or Facetime and hit eight to ten high schools a day and if we do it right we will contact 1,400 schools in the next six weeks,” said Danny.

The high school ranks have also taken to the internet to keep team morale high, as the Lovington Wildcats are sharing workouts, team meetings and self work out videos with each other. Head Football Coach, Anthony Gonzales says that its important to keep in touch with his team at this time.

“One thing that we have started doing, ever since we have been shut out from the schools and ordered to stay at home, is we have posted our workouts on our twitter account. It’s important for them to stay healthy. Its definitely become interesting as we have had to find ways to stay in communication with our kids because it’s important. You know we are an important part of their lives and they are an important part of our lives,” said Anthony.

We wrap up this edition of the “Sports Desk” with an update from former Lobo Basketball player and now Australian Rules Football player, Hugh Greenwood. Hugh started his first season with the Gold Coast Suns this past year, and with the COVID-19 pandemic, his sport became the most popular in the world, as the AFL was the only sport could watch.

“I mean we have known forever that we believe the AFL is the coolest sport in the world and under the circumstances for the world to be able to see it, and in particular the states to be able to see it, was pretty funny. So, hopefully, when all the other sports come back there is still a bit of time for Aussie rules because it is a fun sport,” said Greenwood.

Hugh made the move to the Gold Coast for a few reasons, but a big one was that it is a great way to raise a family and after just recently having a baby it was perfect. “Yeah, he’s a future Lobo already,” said Greenwood.

Just like any other professional athlete, Greenwood’s career is kind of on hold with this current pandemic. Hugh will always be a Lobo at heart and he shared this message for the people of Albuquerque.

“A lot of people are going through a lot of tough things at the moment, but if everyone could stick together like I know they can, which I have seen before and experienced in my short time at UNM, then obviously we will be able to get through it. All the best to everyone in Albuquerque, New Mexico, I know you guys can do it because I have seen it before,” said Greenwood.