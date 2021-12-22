Sports Desk: UNM game postponed

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Lobos conference opener against Colorado State is postponed. CSU, facing COVID-19 concerns, has already canceled its previous two games. If the Lobos match against the Rams cannot be rescheduled for a later date, it will count as a win in the Mountain West standings for UNM. The Lobos have stayed relatively COVID-free thus far, but with the team traveling for the holidays, coach Richard Pitino knows the challenges his team may be facing.

“It’s running through the country a lot, you know I think we all thought it was going to go away and it hasn’t gone away,” says Pitino. “There is going to be cancellations, there is going to be disruption. Any night you can play a game in front of you fans but appreciate it and enjoy it, and like everybody else, be safe and be smart.”

Meanwhile, a new player joins New Mexico United on Wednesday as Haitian International midfielder Carl Sainte signs with the club. “Carl is going to play a role with this team and I am really excited about it,” says Head Coach Zach Prince. “He has a ton of potential, he has the physical profile to really be a midfielder that can cover a lot of ground. His intelligence mixed with his athleticism and ability to get around the field is something that we are incredibly excited about.”

Sainte is the second new acquisition of the season for the team and coach Prince likes where his squad is at heading into 2022. “We are in a really good spot, as far as our roster goes. I am excited about the two signings that we have announced and we have a couple more coming through really shortly. Not only that, soon in the next week or so we will announce two additional staff members. So, I am excited about everything really starting to come together.”

In other news, New Mexico Military Institute head coach, Kurt Taufa’asau, is named the 2021 American Community College Football Coaches Association Coach of the Year. This comes following Taufa’asau’s national junior college championship season where he finished 12-1.