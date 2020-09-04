Sports Desk: UNM football’s Brandon Burton enters the transfer portal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Football, redshirt senior safety, Brandon Burton has entered the transfer portal. Burton is a transfer that played at UCLA before coming to UNM.

He made the news official on Twitter Wednesday night saying “TMC. A grad transfer looking for an opportunity! It’s all I need.” Last season Burton racked up 22 tackles and had one fumble recovery.

Now to soccer, New Mexico United is gearing up for their match on Saturday with El Paso, but the team announced on Thursday that they will be relocating another home game. The team’s next scheduled home game was supposed to be on September 12 but the organization continues to comply with public health orders so they will now play the Real Monarchs in Utah.

The team has not played a single home game this season and the players are getting used to the idea that they may not get the chance to play at home. “I think like three games in I was like, alright this is the way it’s going to be and this is just the situation and we got to go and do our very best. So, if we do end up getting home games, that’s great but I think as a group we have already accepted that most of our games are going to be on the road,” said defender Sam Hamilton.

The New Mexico United game with El Paso will be on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+.

The Ruidoso Downs Race Track is hosting its biggest event of the year this weekend. Horse races will run at the Ruidoso Downs, with the All American Futurity capping off the action on Monday. The Futurity is the biggest race of the year in New Mexico, as it has a purse of $3 million and is the richest race for a two-year-old of any breed in North America.

Ruidoso Downs expects great races this weekend, even though the sport has taken aa major hit due to COVID-19. “In fact, more people see live racing and bet on live racing at Ruidoso Downs than any other racetrack within hundreds of miles of here. So, that’s really important to us and not having it for so long has been a problem,” said President and General Manager of Ruidoso Downs Race Track Jeff True.

Things have been tough in Ruidoso as the Casino has been closed during the pandemic and not having fans has taken its toll as well, but Ruidoso Downs have also seen some positives. The Race Track has now gone digital, and is live streaming races for free all over the country and is even teaming up with the Cowboy Channel, which reaches 42 million homes.

“That’s what somebody has said to me recently, hey you have really raised the profile of Ruidoso Downs this summer, was that intentional or was that just an after effect of going digital, and I think it’s got to be both, but clearly with 180 percent up in our ADW [Advance-deposit wagering] money and our ADW betting is evidence that we have raised our profile,” said True.

The Downs are also making things safe at the Race Track as a limited amount of people are now able to go.

Now to basketball, recently graduated Lobo Women’s Basketball player, Jordan Hosey signed her first professional contract to play in Switzerland. Hosey, a 6’1 forward from Texas. She made the news official on her twitter page on Wednesday.

Sticking with hoops, former Lobo Jayda Bovero is making the most of her career after basketball, as she has joined the newest Nike and Foot Locker collective campaign for Los Angeles’ creative community. Its called REC.ROOM, and it celebrates sneaker culture while fostering collaboration. Bovero is one of four Gen-Z and Millennial women that are apart of this new collaboration.