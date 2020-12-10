Sports Desk: UNM football team set to return to Albuquerque soon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Football will cap off their 2020 season on Saturday against Fresno State. Head Coach Danny Gonzales isn’t happy with his team’s 1-5 record heading into this game, but he did say that he is happy with the foundation that has been laid in his first season.

“They fight, no matter what the situation is, they continue to fight. Well if you got that then you got a chance. It doesn’t mean we are going to be a great football team next year, by no means and I am not saying that, but I have said this from the beginning it’s a marathon, not a sprint,” said Gonzales.

Fresno State versus UNM is on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. and will be shown on Fox Sports 2.

UNM Football is now just four days away from returning home to Albuquerque, after spending 41 days in Las Vegas, Nevada. It has been a weird year, to say the least for this team, as they had to relocate to play, but coaches and players alike say that there was one big positive.

“We have a lot more time spent together, which I really think has strengthened our relationship that you wouldn’t normally get, which I think is pretty cool,” said Gonzales. “I think for the most part it’s been really fun creating bonds that maybe we wouldn’t of. I mean, I think we will always remember this year as just for what it was and that’s just a crazy, crazy year,” said UNM Wide Receiver Andrew Erickson.

UNM spent all of their time in their hotel or on the field playing football. It wasn’t the best situation, but the team made the most of it and even got creative with workouts in a hotel ballroom. “We have great strength coaches. They have been on it and they are always on it. Just telling [sic] us to get in there and do as much as you can. You know stuff like that, and it’s really helped throughout this whole season,” said UNM Linebacker Reco Hannah.

Now to hoops, Lobo Women’s Basketball is now in search of a final non-conference game before Mountain West play starts in late December. UNM Assistant Coach Bill Ferrara took to social media on Wednesday asking programs if they want to play the Lobos.

The timetable for UNM is between Dec. 14 to Dec. 18. UNM has had to relocate to play and, as of now, hold a 2-0 record, but Head Coach Mike Bradbury understands that this year will be much different and that this team needs to just go with the flow.

“We are just going to try and keep an open mind and stay positive. Our kids have been great and we have had no positive tests. We will keep doing the best we can and nothing is full proof as you know. So, we will do the best we can and we will play as much as we can play,” said Bradbury.

UNM will tip off Mountain West play on Dec. 31 against Nevada.

Lastly, Taylor Brooks is back with an Orange & Blue Report. The Denver Broncos play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 11 a.m.

