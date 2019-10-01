Sports Desk: UNM Football ready to start Mountain West Conference play

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – This edition of the Sports Desk starts with a look at UNM Football. Coming off of a 17-10 loss on the road to Liberty, the Lobos now head into their first conference matchup of the year, and it will also be on the road taking on San Jose State.

“This coming Friday is a big game for us. You know, we start conference play. Last week was last week, and being able to move on, that’s going to be a big thing for us,” said UNM QB Tevaka Tuioti.

“Taking that (loss) makes us more hungrier. So, you know, I feel like it’s bittersweet, you know? So there are a lot more people pushing themselves, a lot of people staying after practice. I feel like we are preparing very well,” said UNM RB Ahmari Davis.

It was a tough loss with a rough performance on offense for UNM on Saturday against Liberty, but Head Coach Bob Davie is confident in his team moving forward. He also gave the team a little more incentive heading into their game on Friday, as today marked his 65th birthday.

“You kind of look through these birthdays through a different lens, you know, since you were laying flat on your back in that locker room. You know? So I told the message of, if you really want to get me a present, get me that present on Friday,” said UNM Head Football Coach Bob Davie.

UNM will play San Jose State on Friday in California, kick-off is set for 8 p.m MT.

Sticking with Lobo Football, junior punter Tyson Dyer has been named to the Ray Guy Award Great 8 after averaging 47.8 yards per punt against Liberty, with all 5 punts inside the 20-yard line. You can vote to get Tyson the Ray Guy Punter of the Week Award by voting here.

Now on to Lobo Men’s Basketball. The team will tip-off their season in 37 days against ENMU. There are a lot of new faces on this year’s roster, and that includes Texas A&M Transfer JJ Caldwell.

“I mean, I like to play defense, I like to obviously pass the ball, I like to get everybody involved. So, just for me just to see everybody else do well, that means a lot to me more than me scoring or doing something for myself,” said Caldwell.

UNM Women’s Soccer is coming off of their first win in Mountain West Conference Play on Sunday, 3-0 over Wyoming. The Lobos are now turning their attention to Nevada, as they host the Wolf Pack next on Friday at 7:30 p.m.