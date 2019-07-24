Sports Desk: UNM Football picked to finish last in 2019 MWC Season

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Mountain West Football Media Days have begun in Las Vegas, Nevada. The conference released the predicted order of finish for the 2019 season, and UNM placed last.

Mountain Division

Boise State (15) 120 Utah State (6) 108 Air Force 73 Wyoming 66 Colorado State 52 New Mexico 22

West Division

Fresno State (17) 122 San Diego State (3) 106 Nevada 74 Hawai’i (1) 67 UNLV 51 San José State 21

The Lobos also did not have any players make the Preseason All-Mountain Team. To find out who made that list, click here.

Round one of the Pacific Coast Amateur Championships wrapped up on Tuesday at the UNM Championship Golf Course. The 2019 New Mexico-West Texas Amateur Champion, Greg Condon, finished shooting -1 on Tuesday, and currently sits tied for 14th in the standings. Condon had a solid round, and that’s a big deal as he is also the oldest player in this year’s tournament.

“I didn’t know I was the oldest player until you went and told me that, but I don’t know, I guess I don’t think about that too much. Just go golf my ball and see how it turns out,” said Greg Condon.

New Mexico United will be back in USL action on Wednesday, and this team is looking to find their stride in the second half of the season. They have not won a league game since May 25th, but Head Coach Troy Lesesne believes that being at home more in the second half of the year will help his team.

“We really haven’t had a lot of time to train over the last two months, and I’m looking forward to getting back into training on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday prior to the match, just to keep replicating some of the habits that we have tried to challenge them on about where we need to improve in order to make a jump in the second half of the year,” said Troy Lesesne.

The United will play at Sacramento on Wednesday at 9 p.m.

Finally, the Sports Desk wraps up with a look at the work Vera Jo Bustos is putting in with local basketball players. Bustos is the Director of Operations for UNM Women’s Basketball, but she is also using her coaching skills to help with youth of New Mexico.

“I started it three years ago. I started it with three clients and did it at an outdoor court. So, know you can kind of see I have grown it a little bit, and I am still not done. I still just want to continue to impact as many lives as I can,” said Vera Jo Bustos.

Follow the attached links to find out more about her basketball training and mentality training.