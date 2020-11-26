Sports Desk: UNM football hungry for Thanksgiving victory

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico Football will be in action on Thanksgiving taking on Utah State at 5 p.m. in Logan, Utah. Both teams will come into this game with 0-4 records and UNM is hungry to get into the win column on Thursday night.

“In my eyes, I feel like we are going to want it more because we have been losing for a long time and now enough is enough. We are all going to lay our bodies out on the line for this game,” said UNM quarterback Trae Hall.

“The fortunate thing that I have seen is that this team doesn’t believe that we are losers. We see ourselves as a team that can be really good and not just compete, but win games,” said UNM Offensive Lineman Teton Saltes.

UNM is coming off of a tough loss to Air Force last week and while they come into this game as the favorite, Head Coach Danny Gonzales knows that UNM will get the Utah States’ best shot. “We have a little bit of a disadvantage since our schemes are similar to San Diego State, they have seen some of the stuff we do. So, we have to be a little bit creative and innovative and do some different things there, but I think it is two 0-4 teams that both think they have an opportunity to win, that both think they can get their seasons back on track a little bit. So, we will get their best shot,” said Gonzales.

UNM versus Utah State will be on Thursday on Fox sports 1.

Meanwhile, the Mountain West Conference also released some new kick-off times and locations, as UNM’s Dec. 5 match up with Wyoming will be at 8:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network. That game and UNM’s next game against Fresno State will be played at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The NCAA Basketball season tipped off games on Wednesday but it did not for the UNM Men’s team. The Lobo men aren’t 100% sure when they will begin their season, but they are scheduled to play at Boise State on Dec. 3.

UNM wrapped up their fifth practice in Texas on Wednesday and while there is a lot of uncertainties surrounding their season at the moment one thing is for sure and that is that Hutch Community College transfer Saquan Singleton has made his presence known. Head Coach Paul Weir has been impressed with Saquan’s work ethic and how versatile he is as a player. Weir has even coined Singleton as the Lobos “Swiss Army Knife.”

“I think if we have an issue at point guard he can slide over there, I think if we have an issue at power forward he can slide over there if he really had to play center he could. He is 6’6 with a 6’9 wingspan and he is just a great teammate,” said Weir.

Weir says that Saquan, along with some other players, have really turned up the intensity at practice for UNM and it’s starting to have an effect on the other players. Weir says that he has seen a lot of intensity out of senior Makuach Maluach. “Makuach Maluach kind of looks like a freshman again, he’s kind of playing that way. He is playing urgent, he is just playing with a little bit of fire in him. I think the past couple of years he has kind of been a little bit more relaxed and subdued, but we kind of got him going again,” said Weir.

New Mexico State Men’s Basketball will tip off their season this week as they play at Arizona Christian University on Friday at 4 p.m. NMSU comes in lacking depth but Head Coach Chris Jans does like the playmakers that have set themselves apart in the offseason.

“Our starting five, again I am not going to unveil it, but it’s been pretty set for a while which is not the norm for me at all but we got to juggle our lineups and just get our best player on the floor more. It’s a bad year to not be as deep as we have been in the past, but we are going to have to adapt and figure it out,” said Jans.

NMSU will play on Friday and the game can be viewed online on the WAC Digital Network and in Albuquerque, it can be seen on Comcast channel 77.

Jackson Wink Academy trained Devin Clark had his Saturday night bout moved up to the Co-Main Event of UFC Fight Night. Clark will take on former light heavyweight title challenger, Anthony Smith.

“Anthony Smith is competitive, he’s a good fighter, he has had a lot of fights, but with that being said I have seen his weak spots and where he can be broken at. That is one of the things that I am good at is breaking people,” said Clark.

Clark has had a tough fight camp leading up to this fight, as his mother-in-law passed away last week. Clark has remained focused though and says he is fighting in her honor on Saturday night and also his family. “Especially in circumstances like I am going through, it really adds fuel to the fire. So, expect some fireworks and expect a mean Devin Clark out there,” said Clark.

Main card bouts for that UFC Fight Night Event will start at 8 p.m. on ESPN 2.

Lastly, New Mexico United announced on Wednesday that local Justin Schmidt will return to play in 2021. Schmidt played only one game in 2020 and will be a welcomed addition to New Mexico United’s roster in 2021.

