ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM football team is set to honor historic teams of the past during Saturday night’s game against UTEP. Coach Gonzales believes it’s important to recognize the the teams that set the standard for Lobo football

“That early era in the 60’s was tremendous,” Danny Gonzales said. “The 1982 team is the only 10 win team in the history of this program and then what Dennis Franchione started in 1992 when he got here and built to the 1997 WAC division, Mountain division championship team that lost in the championship game, and I was a part of that team, was the first team to go to a bowl game in 46 years. There’s a tradition and honor within the University of New Mexico football program that we get an opportunity to smile at some great times during this football program.”

In other news, the Lobo women’s golf team wrapped up the McGuire Invitational on Tuesday. The Lobos climbed up the leaderboard from 5th to third thanks to a successful final round.

“We were one of three teams that were under par today and they fought hard, all the way until the end, coach Trujillo said. “Two late bogeys. We had four bogeys right at the end of our round today. That kind of made the difference.”

Also, former Lobo baseball player DJ Peterson set the Isotopes team franchise record in home runs against El Paso. He spoke on what it means to be the player that made the history books.

“It was cool, it was cool,” he said. “Like I said, we’ve got a bunch of good hitters, I was just one of the pieces in this huge puzzle. So it’s just cool man, it’s good to do it here. This is like a second home for me, this place has given me a lot, it truly has. I’ve lived here most of my adult life, so just a blessing to do it here. It was awesome.”

Finally, the UNM volleyball team is set for a home and away match against NAU this week. The two games are the Lobos last before conference begins, and coach Newman Gonchar likes the final test his team will receive.

“They have a couple of unique things that they do that we haven’t seen yet. That’s what the non conference for me and scheduling the way we did this year was to just see a bunch of different teams, a bunch of different styles of play so that when we get to the Mountain West we’ve seen setters that are very active at the net and want to go dump and throw around balls. We’ve seen attackers that hit with a ton of range and a ton of power.”