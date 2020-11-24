Sports Desk: UNM Football gearing up to take on Utah State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Football is coming off of a 28-0 loss to Air Force on Friday. The University of New Mexico (0-4) is still in search of their first victory of the season and hope to get that on Thursday afternoon when they play Utah State.

UNM will need to tighten up in multiple areas for this game, in particular, their offensive line. “We were actually running the ball okay the first quarter, except we kept shooting ourselves in the foot with penalties, and then we get behind on downs, get off schedule, and Trae was on his tail 90 percent of the time, that is a recipe for disaster. I thought it was a product of being out physical-ed,” said UNM Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales.

Teton Saltes is a senior leader on the offensive line and he says that he is happy with how his squad has responded in practice. “We are off to a good start this week. You know, it’s been physical, we have been communicating well, and come game day I think we will be a much improved offensive line,” said Saltes.

Tevaka Tuioti did not practice on Monday and Coach Gonzales says that it will be a game-day decision on whether Tuioti will start at QB on Thursday against Utah State. Coach also said that his team had zero positive tests for COVID-19 and that the bubble in Nevada is working for the Lobos. Gonzales did say though, that he would have liked to keep his team in a bubble in Albuquerque.

“We could be locally supporting our local economy by doing everything we are doing and doing it in Albuquerque, instead of doing it in Henderson, Nevada. That bugs me because we are talking about how we are trying to protect our community, now I am probably going to get railed for this, but it is. I think we should be doing this at home. But, I am very thankful that we have the opportunity to be doing it and our administration had that wherewithal to do it out here,” said Gonzales.

UNM versus Utah State will be Thursday at 5 p.m. and on Fox Sports 1.

New Mexico State Men’s Basketball will tip off their season on Friday against Arizona Christian University. NMSU relocated to Phoenix, AZ, last week and the team is now preparing to start their season.

Depth will be an issue for this team in 2020 but coach Chris Jans says that his older guys are stepping up and that the team has a positive mindset coming into the year. “The returnees have been great, you know, they get it and they are doing a good job of trying to pull people along to get them to the other side if you will. But, their attitudes have been awesome and our energy and our talk has [sic] been really really good,” said Jans.

NMSU will play Arizona Christian on Friday at 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, Jackson and Wink trained MMA fighter, Devin Clark will look for his third consecutive victory on Saturday night. Clark is taking on Anthony Smith, on the main card of UFC Fight Night. Clark feels ready for this bout but says that this fight camp has been one of the toughest in his career.

“Prior to the camp my mother-in-law has been in hospice and my wife and daughter, they are back in South Dakota; My family is back in South Dakota, and my mother-in-law ended up passing away on Friday. You know, it’s been a super difficult time, but it was my mother-in-law’s wish to continue to fight and stay strong for the family,” said Clark.

Clark will look to improve his 12-4 professional record on this UFC Fight Night event, which will be Saturday at 8 p.m. on ESPN 2.

