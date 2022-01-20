Sports Desk: UNM falls to CSU

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – UNM men’s basketball team dropped its fifth straight game on Wednesday night against Colorado State. The Lobos showed a lot of fight as they lost 74-80 to one of the top teams in the Mountain West, and the No. 23 team in the country but in coach Richard Pitino’s first year with the program, he said it remains a work in progress. “The wins and losses like, yeah it’s discouraging when you don’t win but there is also reasons, like you were out with your head coach for two of the four games, we were 303 in the NET last year and now we are 185. Like, let’s not act like we aren’t improving. It’s not going to happen overnight. We want to play every game with the expectation to win, but also with an understanding that this is a process.”

The Lobos will now travel to Wyoming to take on the Cowboys on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

The Lobo women’s team will also be in action on Saturday after a two-game road trip. Up next for UNM is Fresno State as the Lobos will go for an eighth consecutive win. “They are always good, you know they were picked to win the league,” said coach Mike Bradbury. “So, I think apparently everybody thought they had better players than us and maybe they do. We have watched them on tape and know that they are a very good team. They score the ball and they are good every year.”

The Lobos are currently 15-4 overall and unbeaten in conference play and will be taking on a Bulldogs team that is under .500.

On paper, the matchup favors the Lobos but they will still have to contain FSU’s Cavinder twins, Haley and Hanna, who combine for 35 points per game. “It seems like they have been there forever and they are good players. They can both shoot it and they can both put it on the floor, they rebound it, you know they are good players. The challenges they cause is that their talent level is high.” Tipoff between the Lobos and Bulldogs is Saturday at 2 p.m.

In other news, Eastern New Mexico University announced on Thursday that the school is bringing back the men’s soccer program. The Greyhounds will be back on the pitch in the fall of 2022, making them the only NCAA men’s soccer team in New Mexico. ENMU has been without a program since 2019 due to budget concerns and Title IX compliance during COVID-19.

Meanwhile, UNM track and field is getting ready to host its first indoor meet of the season. It will be a special day for the program as it will unveil a brand new track. “This one is probably the best track in the world, it’s brand new, and we have never run a collegiate meet on it,” said coach Joe Franklin. “The city has put in significant resources into having this brand new track. So, we are looking forward to running exceptionally fast. This is literally the best track in the world.” The meet begins on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Lastly, UNM has multiple athletes that are expected to do well this season, and have three of the top eleven 5,000 meter runners in the country. The Lobos also have a Scotland native, Aidan Quinn, who is looking to make some waves in the Scottish record books. “So, a few main goals that I have set for myself personally is one, the Scottish records,” said Quinn. “I am trying to get that and again I am trying to get the Mountain West championships. I currently have three championships under my belt right now. So, I am going for that fourth one.” Quinn already reached a mark of 15.73 meters this year in the triple jump, which is the fourth-best by any Scottish athlete.