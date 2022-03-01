ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM men’s basketball team came up just short against Fresno State on Monday night. The Lobos made it close thanks to a second half surge and 27 points from Jamal Mashburn Jr., who had a shot to win the game that hit off the back iron.

“Yeah, I thought it was a good look, just didn’t make it,” said coach Pitino. “I thought about maybe going to KJ, but Mash was just so hot. So, it was a good look, he just didn’t knock it down. I cant complain with this effort. I thought overall we played a terrific game, they just made one or two more plays down the stretch than we did.”

UNM has one more regular season game this season. The Lobos will host UNLV on Saturday at 9 p.m.

The NMSU men’s team is also coming off a loss, however the Aggies remain at the top of the WAC. NMSU has a chance to rebound on Wednesday night against Stephen F. Austin on Wednesday, and coach Jans likes where his team is at.

“We are still in position to control our own destiny,” said Jans. “If you would have told me prior to the season that we were going into the last week of season and we had to beat Stephen F. Austin to earn the number one seed in the conference tournament, and then win both to win a WAC Title outright, I’d say I’d take it. Our team has been really good when they have their backs against the wall and so we will see how it unfolds this week.”

In other news, UNM sophomore has been named Mountain West Pitcher of the Week. Linton dominated in the Lobo Classic last weekend, tossing 20 strikeouts over 14.1 innings and posting a 0.98 ERA. The Lobos pitching is off to a hot start, and coach Congleton has been impressed with the pitching staff as a whole.

“Its been awesome, I mean Amber, you know Emma both with 1 ERA’s and the rest of the crew helping out. I mean, its made the difference in what we are doing this year for sure.”

Also, the UNM football team got back on the gridiron Tuesday after taking a break last week. While Kansas transfer QB has not been a full participant due to an injury suffered in November, coach Gonzales likes what he’s seen from the quarterback.

“He’s got a great arm and he is smart,” said Gonzales. “He’s thrown in 7 on 7’s, he looked good this morning in the individual stuff. Its too bad we wont have him in the full speed stuff, but he’s showing us what he can do with his arm and mentally.”

Kendrick is listed at 5’10” and while that isn’t considered ideal size for a quarterback, he says his smaller stature doesn’t hold him back.

“If my size was an issue, I wouldn’t have played at a power five school, I wouldn’t have gotten starts at a power five school,” Kendrick said So, My size has nothing to do with my ability to play. I still can make all the throws on the field, I can still make all the decisions I need to make. Size is, I guess I just laugh about it.”

The Lobos will scrimmage on Wednesday starting at 9:30 a.m.

Finishing on the pitch as New Mexico United announced another 2022 signing on Tuesday. Former Sandia Matador and UNM Lobo, Ford Parker, has signed with the club as a goalkeeper. The 25 year old spent the last two seasons with the Birmingham Legion but is now happy to be home.

“Definitely a dream come true,” Ford Said. “New Mexico United has built a pretty good reputation around the league and its amazing that I kind of get to represent my hometown. My parents are definitely happy, I think my mom might be more happier than me, but its good to be back for sure and I am ready to get going.”

New Mexico United’s season will begin on March 13.