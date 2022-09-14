ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM football team will be back in action on Saturday night as the Lobos host UTEP. The Lobos look to get back in the win column, and get a little revenge on a Miners team that beat UNM in 2021. For Lobo linebacker Alec Marenco, the game is a little extra special, as he is an El Paso native.

“That was one of my first offers out of high school was UTEP and it meant so much, and to be able to play against them means a lot,” Marenco said. “I got a lot friends and family coming out here because they love UTEP and I got a couple of friends playing at UTEP. So, I just want to play them because last year with us losing like I got a lot of negative comments about going to UNM, but I just really hope that this year is a different outcome.”

In other news, Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson announced he is stepping down from his position. Thompson is the only commissioner in history of the Mountain West since the conference was formed in 1999.

Also, Lobo volleyball took to the court on Wednesday for the first of two matches against NAU this week. The Lobos won 3-1, and the team is excited to see the Lumberjacks again in such a short period of time.

“This is exactly what we need to do in Mountain West play,” coach Newman-Gonchar said. “You might play one at home on a Tuesday and then you are flying to San Diego State on a Thursday, so you have a one day turnaround and the nice thing about this is with that one day turnaround there are going to be things that we learn from that Wednesday night match before the Firday night match that we can go and address in a training at NAU and then get back after it on the road in a really competitive environment.”