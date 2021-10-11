Sports Desk: UNM center Sebastian Forsling excited to be a Lobo

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Sebastian Forsling grew from 6’11 to seven feet over the summer. The extra height should help him reach his goal of making a contribution in his freshman season at New Mexico. “I want to compete to be Freshman of the Year, said Forsling. “As a freshman, I got to gradually get better every single day, got to show the coaches because I’m new. It’s a new coaching staff. I got to show them what I can do.”

The native of Sweden heard about the University of New Mexico Lobos basketball and the Pit from one of his former coaches who played an NCAA tournament game at the legendary venue. Forsling said that the coach told him about the crazy fans and that New Mexico was a basketball town. It helped him decide to come to New Mexico where he is still learning how the game is played in the USA.

“Anytime you get an international kid who didn’t play high school basketball here there is a transition period and that takes time, ” said UNM head coach Richard Pitino. “I mean we put in a zone the other day and he said I haven’t played zone my whole life. The good part about a lot of international kids is, Sebastian would be that, is they got skill. Offensively they know how to play. They can dribble, pass and shoot.”

Forsling competed for several junior national teams in his native Sweden and competed against some of the good big men his age in Europe, but coming to a tournament in the United States was an eye-opener. “When we came over to play with my team ball team I really saw how different the game was, how much faster, how much physical it was,” said Forsling. “So. I knew when I got back from the states that I had to grind every single day with my body, with everything, just get faster, quicker, stronger. I didn’t have to be this physical back home because I was so much bigger than everybody else, but here everybody is so much physical.”

Forsling and the Lobos open the season with an exhibition game on Nov. 5 against New Mexico Highlands.

In other sports news, UNM head football coach Danny Gonzales would like to see his starting quarterback, Terry Wilson under center when his team host Colorado State Saturday. Wilson dislocated his nonthrowing arm in a loss at San Diego State over the weekend. “We could move Trae back. We got Isaiah. We got CJ,” said Gonzales. “We’ll decide who gives us the best chance to win with a week’s preparation.”

Meanwhile, Football Friday Night Spirit Stick poll for week 9 is up. Artesia, Grants, Roswell and Academy are competing for the Spirit Stick this week.

Lobo volleyball has swept the Mountain West weekly honors for a second time. Kaitland Biassou and Alena Moldan are the Mountain West Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week. The pair helped the Lobos go 2-0 last week to improve to 14-3 overall and 5-1 in Mountain West play.

Lastly, Atlanta defeated Milwaukee 3-0 Monday to take a 2-1 advantage in the National League Divisional Series. Joc Pederson had a pinch-hit three-run shot to win the game in the fifth. Atlanta can win the series with a win Tuesday.