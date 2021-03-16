Sports Desk: UNM believes Richard Pitino is ready to take on Lobo basketball

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Now that he has been tapped to pull the University of New Mexico men’s basketball program out of the ashes, Richard Pitino can get started on expectations for the program. It probably will not be an overnight fix. The Lobos had their worst year ever in the Mountain West this season, going 2-15 in league play.

UNM Athletic Director Eddie Nunez is realistic and knows it will take time to rise again, but he believes Pitino is definitely the right guy for the job. “He knows what it takes to compete at a high level,” said Nunez. “He went to two NCAA championships, won an NIT, big ten coach of the year; He gets it; He understands what it takes to build a championship team here and he’s going to do that.”

Pitino has already met some of the players on his new team via Zoom. Who will stay or go will be answered in the coming weeks. The Lobos have had players with the transfer portal on speed dial the last few seasons, with new faces each season starting to become normal. That doesn’t sound like Pitino’s style. He appears to like consistency and making players better. “For me, it’s about the development of these student-athletes,” said Nunez. “It’s great. He can go out there and recruit a five-star, four-star, three-star, but what do you do when they get here. How do they mix with your team? He hasn’t had this huge number of transfers as part of his team that have left the program. He has helped have some continuity and also build the program the right way.”

Pitino will be formally introduced at an outdoor press conference Thursday.

In other sports news, the Lobo women’s basketball team will play a first-round game against Cal Baptist in the WNIT Friday. It will be a clash of champions. The Lobos won the Mountain West regular season. Cal Baptist won the WAC. The Lancers are also the only undefeated team in all of women’s college basketball. If the Lobos win, it doesn’t get any easier as they would face Houston, the first team left out of the NCAA Tournament.

“I don’t know who is setting our fate, but you know we had a tough stretch there to end the season that the conference was fortunate enough to give us,” said UNM Head Coach Mike Bradbury. “Now we’re going to open up with the only undefeated team in America and if we’re fortunate enough to win that, we get the first team out in Houston. So, the way I see it we’re going to play the two best teams in the first two games.”

The Lobos and Lancers have a 7 p.m. start time in Ft. Worth, Texas Friday. The game will be streamed on Flo Sports.

Lastly, Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback Andy Dalton is on the move. Dalton has agreed to a one year deal with the Chicago Bears that will pay him $10 million with another $3 million in incentives.