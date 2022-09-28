ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM basketball team began official practice ahead of the 2022-23 season this week. Expectations are high for the Lobos with the star-studded back court of Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jalen House, new additions in the front court and a second full year with Richard Pitino as head coach.

“Do I want them thinking Mountain West Championships, of course I do that’s why I came here is because I believe we can win Championships,” Pitino said. “Are we ready to win a championship in a league that’s got great stability, I don’t know. We will see when adversity hits and we will see as the season goes on, but I really like where the roster is right now.”

In other news, New Mexico United is still in search of the team’s first win since August 20. The black and yellow have a match on the road against Las Vegas on Friday, and the pressure is on with only four matches remaining before the playoffs begin.

“The meter is up in training and we are keeping the intensity up because these are the games that you kind of live for in a season, right,” said midfielder Justin Portillo. “All the games are important, but these ones here mean a lot more going forward into the playoffs. So, its important to get a couple of guys back and a couple more healthy and then keep training hard.”

Meanwhile the defending Mountain West champion Lobo soccer team is still looking for its first conference win of the season. UNM has opened the season with two straight draws.

“This year there’s quite a few new coaches which is exciting as well because you start to see some styles and some different personalities come out and both these teams this week has two new, actually, female head coaches, which is pretty cool,” coach Dyche said. “They’re playing a very different style. So, we don’t know what to prepare for. It’s not the same old style from previous years. I find that part to be exciting.”