Sports Desk: UNM baseball happy to be back home

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – University of New Mexico Baseball is finally home after being on the road for almost an entire month. “It’s a great time to be back home, being on the road has been tough, I mean just like we were talking about with that 13-hour bus ride, it’s really going to be nice being home again and especially having fans again,” said Connor Mang.

The Lobos didn’t fair too well on their road stretch, as they went 2-7 in their nine games. UNM is now 6-10 overall on the season and they will head into a conference match-up with Nevada on Saturday with a 4-5 MW record. Head Coach Ray Birmingham says that his team has been hit with some adversity, and it’s not just solely related to baseball.

“All these kids and their home life. I had a kid break down and start crying yesterday in practice because his home life is not in good shape, because of the COVID affecting people’s jobs and the economy. There are a lot of moving parts that I have never seen in my 44 years of coaching. They are trying to survive this is what they are really trying to do and I see it all across the country,” said Birmingham.

The team may have been hit with some adversity, but they still feel strongly that this squad can finish strong. “Yeah, overall we have kind of struggled a little bit as a team, as a whole, but You know starting off last year 14-4 we had a pretty good squad, but this year we definitely have a better squad than we did last year. I mean, the numbers may not show it right now, but we are going to bring it together here soon once we put our hitting and our pitching together at the same time, we are going to be really good,” said UNM Outfielder Kyler Castillo.

UNM will open their three-game set with Nevada on Saturday with a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.

Now to basketball, high school games are set to start on Saturday, across the state. The Valley Vikings Boys Basketball team, won’t start their season until April 3, but they are hard at work and, even though they lost some key players from last year, come in with a new head coach, EZ Panas, making the team feel confident.

“You know, he has been our assistant coach all my four years, and he really takes after Coach Coleman, and they were two great coaches and I think EZ is going to do great,” said VHS Sr. Guard, Derrick Chavez. “We are going to do the same thing that we have done for 20 years. Obviously, I got to be myself and I am not Coach Coleman, so I got to coach the way my personality dictates, but we are going to do things the same way we have been doing for 20 years. Obviously it has been successful,” said Panas.

Panas has coached at Valley for 17 years and he takes over for head coach Coleman, who won three state titles in his career. The team does have their work cut out for them, as they lose five seniors from their state championship team. “We lost five key players from last year’s state championship team. The guys are coming along, they are working hard. They may not be as talented as those guys that we lost, but they are working extremely hard and they are buying into the system,” said Panas. “I think all of the players know what to expect and it’s really defense. You know, on offense we can get our buckets, but defense is going to win us games,” said Chavez.

Valley will tip off their season on Saturday April 3 against Volcano Vista.

The NMAA released its schedule for the 2021 Cross Country State Championships, which will be held at Albuquerque Academy on Friday and Saturday. The following is the schedule:

Class 3A Boys – March 26 at 11:30 am (Session 1)

Class 3A Girls – March 26 at 12 pm (Session 1)

Class 4A Boys – March 26 at 2 pm (Session 2)

Class 4A Girls – March 26 at 2:30 pm (Session 2)

Class A-2A Boys – March 26 at 4:30 pm (Session 3)

Class A-2A Girls – March 26 at 5 pm (Session 3)

Class 5A Boys – March 27 at 12 pm (Session 4)

Class 5A Girls – March 27 at 12:30 pm (Session 4)

Finishing with soccer, New Mexico United announced the signing of Lucien Starzynski, as their Head Academy Scout for the 2021 season on Wednesday. Starzynski has been a stand-out head coach for the Albuquerque High Boys Soccer team for 12 years, where he won three state championships. Starzynski released the following statement in a news release on Wednesday: