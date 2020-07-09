Sports Desk: UNM Athletics release update on COVID-19 testing numbers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the Sports Desk we start with an update from the University of New Mexico Athletics. UNM Athletic Director, Eddie Nunez released a statement on Wednesday regarding COVID-19 tests within the department.

“The University of New Mexico Athletics Department conducted 31 COVID-19 tests the week of June 29 through July 5. Of those tests, 30 came back negative and there was one positive. The lone positive test was a staff member that had no interaction with student-athletes. Overall, we have conducted 119 tests with just two positive results. As we continue to follow our own department and university guidelines as well as all state and city regulations, we remind everyone to wear a mask or face shield, and practice social distancing,” said Nunez.

Sticking with UNM Athletics, KRQE sports told you on Tuesday night that UNM Football punter, Tyson Dyer took to Twitter to raise awareness of the possibility that international student-athletes could be sent home, come the fall season.

The Federal Government has a current administration policy that says that international students without visas will have to leave the country or transfer to another university if they cannot have on-site instruction. This could pose a problem across the country as most schools are planning on having a mostly online approach, due to COVID-19. Dyer posted a petition that looked to gain 100,000 signatures and it has now reached that mark.

“It’s not personally my petition, I just saw it and I thought it was a good idea to share. I did notice that when I sent that out it was at about 80,000 and then last night when I checked it was at about 105,000. So, it looked like they succeeded the goal, and obviously the more signatures the better. It sends an even stronger message,” said Dyer.

Now to baseball, Houston Astro and former Albuquerque Academy Santd out, Alex Bregman was not present at Wednesday’s workout in Houston. Bregman was unable to participate in practice because his COVID-19 test did not get back to the team on time. Bregman is reportedly okay and he tweeted out on Wednesday that he looks forward to this issue being resolved and to be back with his team soon.

This is a recurring problem in the MLB, as they have been a lot of mishaps with testing, but there have also been positive tests and even players backing out of playing this season.

Albuquerque native and now Minnesota Twin, Mitch Garver has been very vocal with his concerns on the virus and the impact it could have on the 2020 season. “It almost feels like you are waiting on bad news, right. You are just waiting for somebody’s camp to break out, you are waiting for travel restrictions to be shut down across the nation, you’re waiting for, you know, a second wave where things become unplayable and sports take a backseat. So, we are kind of going day to day right now,” said Garver.

Garver does ready for the upcoming season though, as he sees improvement in himself and his squad as a whole. He feels that with a shortened season it is anyone’s game to come out on top, but he also says that it might come down to luck.

“I do believe that the best teams will win, the best teams will win their games and throughout the course of 60 games they will come out on top of their divisions, or whatever you want to call it, but I also think that whoever gets luckiest and has the least amount of sick players at the end could have a good chance at winning it,” said Garver.

Both the Twins and the Astros are set to open their seasons on July 24.

Now to high school football, as the reigning state champion Cleveland Storm started their summer workouts on Wednesday. It is only July, but this team has a lot to be excited about, as they have 36 seniors returning in 2020.

“We got a good senior class with a lot of great leaders that have a ton of experience. They played in the last two state championship games, you know won the state championship last year. We got a group coming back that’s battle-tested, they understand what adversity is, and they are eager to get back on the field. This is a group of guys that I really want to coach,” said Cleveland High School Football Coach Heath Ridenour.

One of those seniors coming into 2020 is quarterback Jeff Davison. Davison has been on a tear since his sophomore season but here recently he was featured in an article that had him as a hidden gem of New Mexico. Coach Ridenour didn’t feel that was a good representation of his quarterback.

“I say he’s not a hidden gem, if he’s a hidden gem you are not paying attention, you aren’t looking in the right places. The guy is 19-2 as a starter, missed five games for an injury, played in two state championship games, makes crucial plays. I mean, I don’t know what you have to do to be, to have arrived I guess you could say. So, I am a little defensive of him, he is my guy, he’s led our team and he does a ton for us. I know what he does,” said Ridenour.

Let’s finish with Wednesday’s edition of The Lost Season, as we profile a stand out athlete from Melrose High School, Tristan Sena.

“Hi, I am Tristan Sena and I am a senior at Melrose High School. I competed in football, basketball, baseball and track and I am a 10-time state champion, four in football, four in basketball, once in baseball and once in track,” said Sena. “I am going to Eastern New Mexico University to study accounting. I was really upset to hear that we were not going to compete this spring, I think competing in you high school season is something that everyone looks forward to and not being able to do that made me feel like I missed out on a portion of my life, but god works in mysterious ways and I know that through him there will be good come from this difficult situation that we are all currently living in. I have beyond blessed with my time in high school and I will forever cherish the memories I made with my family, my teammates and coaches. So, I would like to give a big thank you to high school sports.”