Sports Desk: UNM Athletics issue unified statement in the fight against injustice

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With protest against injustice gripping the nation, the University of New Mexico athletic director Eddie Nunez and the 13 coaches at the school issued a unified statement Tuesday addressing the issue. UNM said it is committed to their student-athletes safety as human beings. That safety includes being valued, respected and accepted.

Lobo football season opener is scheduled for home on August 29. As far as fans in the stands go, no one knows what that will look like after COVID-19 shutdown all sports in the spring. The Lobos are optimistic and ready to be creative if they need to do more to make the game experience as normal as possible.

“I think there’s going to be some new guidelines in the NCAA on what they do with crowd noise because they want to make the atmosphere as great as they can,” said UNM head coach Danny Gonzales. “I think there are some innovative people out there that are trying to come up with some different ideas. I’m a half glass full kind of guy, very positive. I do believe we will see fans in Dreamstyle Stadium this fall. I don’t know how, but we’ll get there.”

New Mexico boxer and MMA fighter Jodi Esquibel recently returned from a battle that she has never faced before. Esquibel, who is also a paramedic, joined the fight against COVID-19 in Gallup for three weeks. She worked 12-hour night shifts at three different locations and came back ready to return. Esquibel saw so much need that she didn’t think she did enough.

Carlsbad multi-sport athlete Drew Wilson had plans for a season in track and field. He said now all he does is thinks about what could have been. His year of spring track and field found a home in The Lost Season.