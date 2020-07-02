Sports Desk: UNM Athletics’ COVID-19 testing yields one positive test

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Athletics started COVID-19 testing of student-athletes, coaches and staff last week. Athletic Director Eddie Nunez released a statement on the testing Wednesday.

“Of the 88 tests, 87 came up negative with one positive test for COVID-19,” said Nunez. “Our medical team has worked with the individual who tested positive. All provisions and steps have been taken, and the individual is doing well.”

Testing began ahead of voluntary workouts, scheduled to begin the second week in July.

In other sports news, UNM punter Tyson Dyer is 100% healthy after six months of rehab following hip surgery. Dyer led the nation in punts inside the 20-yard line last season.

Meanwhile, Chris Brown is returning to the octagon on July 17 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Brown will face Salaiman Ahmadyar in an LFA fight. It will be Brown’s first fight since an upset loss back in January.

Lastly, Taos multi-sport athlete Noah Armijo will take his talents to New Mexico Highlands in the fall but not before putting his skills on display in The Lost Season.