Sports Desk: UNM AD Eddie Nunez talks what he wants in new football coach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Athletic Director Eddie Nunez described five things he wants in a new football coach during a press conference Tuesday.

Nunez said he wanted to a coach with good character, and one that engages the community. Nunez said he reached out to a couple of former New Mexico coaches and a player who had success at the school for some perspective.

The school has hired a search firm to help find a replacement for Bob Davie, who coached his last game for the Lobos last Saturday after eight years on the job. Nunez, who came to New Mexico from LSU, said he would also rely on his own ties to help fill the position.

“I’m fortunate to have been associated with some wonderful football coaches, with some wonderful administrators as well,” said Nunez. “It’s allowed me the flexibility to be able to reach out to them, get insight, understand who are some viable candidates. There’s a lot of people out there who are great on paper, but can they understand what is expected here.”

Nunez said there is no timetable on when the school expects to have a new coach in place. In the meantime, assistant Perry Eliano has been elevated to acting head coach during the search.

Paul Weir and his Lobo men’s basketball team will go into their Mountain West home opener against Boise State as the number one team in free throws attempted and made. The Lobos have attempted 229 and made 163. The 7-2 Lobos and 4-2 Broncos have a 7 p.m. start time at Dreamstyle Arena on Wednesday.

The New Mexico State Aggies hope to square-up their rivalry with the UTEP Miners on Tuesday night in Las Cruces. The Miners defeated the Aggies by 15 points at their place in the first meeting of the season series.

New Mexico boxer Sharayha Moreu is headed to the Olympic trials in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Friday. Moreu, a nine-time national and junior Olympic champion, is the first female boxer from New Mexico to make the trials.