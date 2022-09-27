ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM is coming off a tough loss to LSU, and now the Lobos travel to Las Vegas, Nevada for a game against Mountain West contender UNLV. It is a short turnaround for UNM, as the game is on Friday night, and the team has to travel. Coach Gonzales knows the type of game he’s in for, and spoke about the matchup.

“Everybody is raring to go man,” Reco Hannah said It’s conference play. We have a chance to be something great, to be able to put Albuquerque back on the map and just be something great. That’s what we want to do, being able to get that first conference win, go out there and give all of our effort. We just can’t wait. We’re excited.”

In other news, the NMSU football team is coming off their first win of the season. It was the first win with the Aggies for head coach Jerry Kill, and he’s fired up about the future.

“I told them, they’ve been playing so tight and trying so hard,” Kill said. “I said hey, there’s a party in Las Cruces baby and it starts at six o’clock and I said I don’t know when it’s going to end. I don’t care right now. I just want to win. Like I said, we’re a long way away, but it’s good to get started and finally get a win under our belt.”