ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United will be back at Isotopes Park on Saturday against 2021 USL Championship winner Orange County. The champs currently have a 1-1 record after taking down Rio Grande Valley last weekend while United on the other hand is looking to remain undefeated.

United is focused on Saturday’s match against Orange County, but the team found out that Las Vegas Legends will be making the trip to Albuquerque for the second round of the Lamar Hunt Cup. That match will be Tuesday, April 5 at the UNM soccer complex.

“We get to challenge ourselves to be the best team in the country and that starts out with the 2nd round for us,” coach Zach Prince said. “The Las Vegas Legends, they might not have the name recognition that maybe an MLS team does, but if we take them lightly we will punish us. So, we need to make sure that we are very prepared going into that game.”

Meanwhile Lobo baseball is coming off the team’s first win against a top 25 team this season. The Lobos upset 11th ranked Arizona on Wednesday night 12-7 and improved to 9-12 on the year. Up next for the cherry and silver is a series in Colorado Springs against Air Force this weekend. Riley Egloff has been the most consistent Lobos pitcher this season and he is slated to get the start on Friday.

“I just want to see us win, you know,” said Egloff. “I want to just keep beating series, going into places and winning two out of three, three out of three. I think if we do that, we’re going to have a good shot at postseason ball this year.”

Game one between UNM and Air Force is set for Friday at 1 p.m.

Also, some somber new involving a former Bosque high school basketball star. Elijah Davidson, a member of the 2020 championship team, has passed away. His father, Bosque coach Clifton Davidson posted the news on Facebook on Wednesday.