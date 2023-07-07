ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United has earned seven of its last possible nine points and is currently on a three-game unbeaten streak. There is a sense of momentum around the club and they plan on riding it into Saturday’s match against Detroit.

“You feel it, the staff feels it, I feel from the guys that they feel it,” said head coach Eric Quill. “We want to keep it going. We’re not happy with where we sit in the table, that’s the bottom line, but we’re right in the mix. So, this game against Detroit is a great opportunity to climb in the standings and I think they know what’s at stake.”

United currently sits in 9th place in the western conference standings and Saturday’s match is crucial for the club to make up some ground. After Saturday, United will go 11 days before a friendly against Sunderland AFC and 14 days before another USL regular season match.

“It’s an opportunity for us, like every player, when we get back training to really push the envelope of where we want to go and where we want to be,” said Will Seymore. “So, I think its kind of like a half way point, a refresh, recharge and really push everybody to the limit so we can get around flying.”

In other news, a junior Olympic qualifier for track and field is coming to Albuquerque this weekend. Athletes from New Mexico, Texas, Arizona and Colorado will all fight for a spot at nationals in Eugene, Oregon, and three local runners have a legit shot. Zoe Zamora and Gianna and Isla Rahmer all rank near the top in all of their respective races and plan on representing New Mexico on the next stage.