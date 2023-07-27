ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When Eric Quill took the job as head coach of New Mexico United, two things he promised were goals and clean sheets. The message is taking full effect as the team is on a five-match unbeaten streak and held opponents scoreless in three out of the last four matches. They believe the new energized defensive play has been crucial to the recent success.

“I think I take more pride in the clean sheet,” said Quill. “As much as we love the moment of scoring, the clean sheet is the collective right. It’s all about who we are in that 11 that’s going to get us that result.”

I feel strong with our back four right now, said Kalen Ryden. “I think since Eric’s come in, we’ve been able to build that strength even more. The confidence with our back four has grown a lot in possession and out of possession.”

The defensive effort is also translating to more success on offense. United’s leading scorer, Amando Moreno, credits the support behind him for his ability to play more freely.

“Having that sense of security, like if I go 1v1 or take a shot and they go for a counter, having that sense of security that our guys are going to take care of that, that gives me some motivation that if these guys are putting in the work, now I got to go score, now I got to create,” Moreno said. “So, credit to them.”

In other news, former Lobo baseball player and San Francisco Giants outfielder Luis Gonzalez is on a rehab assignment in Albuquerque this week. It is his first action this season since sustaining a back injury in spring training and he is doing everything he can to get back on the field.

“I love this game too much to not work hard and I mean, right now I am just kind of still easing into it a little bit,” he said. “You know, I have had two games here in triple-a, so I would give it another week and I feel like I am ready to go.”