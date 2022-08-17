ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United is back at the Lab on Wednesday hosting Memphis. It is a tough test for the black and yellow as the Memphis is one of the top teams in the eastern conference and New Mexico only has three wins at home all season.

“We are excited for that game, not scared, not thinking about what’s happened in the past,” coach Prince said. “We want to be on the top end of the table and that means winning games at home. Of course, results make a narrative, but in our mind and our mentality, we attack the game and want to be really aggressive at home.”

Meanwhile the UNM soccer team is set to play its first game of the season on Thursday hosting Rutgers. The roster is loaded with local players, most of which bring plenty of playing experience.

“Most of our team are returners and they have been through a lot,” coach Heather Dyche said. “They have been through a COVID season, two NCAA Tournament appearances, they are a team that beat a strong UW team last year, we want New Mexico to be one of the best programs in the nation, and we have said that since we have been here. So, to be that you have to play the best and that’s what we are going to do tomorrow night.”

In other news, the Lobo football defensive line is ready to step up their pass rush this seaosn. With the departure of Joey Noble, guys like Justin Harris, Jake Salotnstall and Kyler Drake have put in the work to beef up the line.

“Last year we lacked a lot of strength,” Harris said. “So, we came and we knew that we needed to get stronger and run to the ball harder. So, coming into this offseason we attacked the weights and then we attacked the runs on Tuesday, Thursdays and just took everything serious, dialed in the nutrition part.”