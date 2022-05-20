ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United will have to wait another week to get back on the pitch. Saturday’s match against Phoenix Rising FC has been postponed due to positive COVID cases within the Phoenix organization. A rescheduled date has yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Holly Holm is fighting for the first time since 2020. She is fighting Kelten Vieira on Saturday night for the main event of UFC Fight Night. While Holm is still tied to MMA, the thought of a return to boxing has crossed her mind.

“To be able to show that I can go back and compete at the highest and still get a belt, does that intrigue me? Yes,” Holm said. “Like it kind of sparks some of that passion that hasn’t been there, but that’s not what my goal is right now. My goal is still MMA and I still have my contracts in place and my fights in place. I want to win here regardless.”

In other news, the UNM baseball team is currently in its final homestand of the season. Saturday will be the last game of the regular season, and the Lobos will honor six seniors. First pitch is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. against Air Force.

“Its definitely going to be a bitter sweet feeling,” said senior Kyle Landers. “I get to enjoy playing in front of family and friends at home, as well as the local fans that always come out to all of our home games.”