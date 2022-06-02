NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico United is back on the road this week for a match against Orange County SC. Currently climbing the USL western conference standings thanks to three consecutive wins, momentum is on United’s side.

“Momentum is a good advantage that you have going into games, but at the same time you have to take care of momentum,” said head coach Zach Prince. “What I mean by that is, if you ever get arrogant in these type of situations, momentum can flip so fast. So, we got to make sure we’re taking care of that and not take any of it for granted at all, and we’re trying to turn these three game win streaks into more.”

In other news, Los Lunas rising sophomore Jalin Hollins has been drawing attention from college programs in basketball. His number of offers has risen to four, most recently from UNM.

“This is really big, being that its from New Mexico its like the Albuquerque School, so its really bit. I mean, its really exciting but I still have a lot of work to do.”

Meanwhile the New Mexico State baseball team has made the trip to Corvallis, Oregon for NCAA regionals. It took the Aggies nine hours to reach Corvallis, which only adds to the chaos that the Aggies have dealt with this season. Now as the team preps for its most high profile games of the season, coach Kirby has told his team to block out the noise.

“These guys have never come anything close to this where the people in the stands in the outfield will be all over them,” he said. “I’ll be coaching third base. I bet you they’ve done their homework and it’s been mentioned in the paper that I’m a former duck. So, those people will be all over me.”