ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United has added a goal scoring striker as the black and yellow prepares to make a playoff push. Former MLS player Ramario Williams signed with United on Thursday.

“I feel like it was just an opportunity waiting, you know it felt right and it felt like the right time. The only thing missing from this team and this exciting fan base is a championship. I am just coming into add my skillset to what’s already here because its a very good team, and a very good roster from top to bottom, and hopefully that translates to winning soccer and hopefully a potential championship.”

In other news, as former UNM and NMSU basketball players prep for a their shot at $1 million during this year’s TBT, KRQE Sports’ Jared Chester caught up with Anthony Mathis about how his team is shaping out.

Also, while Duke City Gladiators wide receiver Eriq Swiftwater is making a name for himself on the field, he is making his hometown proud. Raised on the Pine Ridge reservation in South Dakota, he goes back to his hometown to host youth camps for the kids in his community.

“I understand what it’s like to be a seven, eight year old kid with a ball in his hands looking up to somebody in a jersey,” I was once that kid in foster care. When the college kids came out and played catch with us, it was the biggest day of my life, greatest moment of my life. I keep that memory when we do a lot of things because I understand the impact that it can have.”